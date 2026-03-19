As Nebraska Makes History, Bulls Still Trying to Meet the Bar Set By Fred Hoiberg

Let me first admit something: I recognize the mere existence of this article is kind of silly. Fred Hoiberg hasn't coached the Chicago Bulls in over eight years, and what he does with a college program doesn't hold any direct significance to the organization.

At the same time, it's the middle of March, the Bulls stink, and I couldn't help but think about his tenure in Chicago while watching his emotional postgame interview. When No. 4 Nebraska took down No. 13 Troy in the early window of the NCAA Tournament's first round, they made history. Fred Hoiberg had officially led the program to its first-ever March Madness win. The school had previously made nine tournament appearances, with its most recent coming in 2024.

Of course, Hoiberg is no stranger to NCAA Tournament success. He led Iowa State for five seasons, bringing them to four NCAA Tournaments. He made the second round in three of those years, which included a Sweet Sixteen run during the 2013-14 campaign. The Chicago Bulls eventually came calling and offered him the job of replacing Tom Thibodeau. It was big shoes to fill, but one that Hoiberg obviously couldn't turn down.

Oct 27, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Hoiberg would last four seasons in the NBA – one of which included a postseason appearance. This came in 2016-17 with the infamous "Three Alphas" team of Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo, and Dwyane Wade. The Bulls would proceed to blow it up the next season and undertake a full rebuild. Hoiberg remained in charge until 24 games into the 2018-19 season. The Bulls went on to name Jim Boylen as his replacement, while the fired Hoiberg would eventually head back to the NCAA circuit with Nebraska.

So, why take this frustrating stroll down memory lane?

Well, as the Bulls look to finish off another season without a true playoff berth, Hoiberg's face is a reminder of the last time this franchise felt relevant. The Bulls have made only one postseason appearance since Hoiberg's departure, when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021-22 season. They managed to win just one game in that series. As for Hoiberg, his dysfunctional and star-studded team at least pulled off two wins against the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics. They also represent the last Bulls team to lead in a playoff series.

In other words, the Bulls are still looking to surpass Hoiberg's modest level of playoff success. In fact, when you really think about it, Hoiberg now has the same amount of postseason wins as the Chicago Bulls since his departure! I know we're talking about two completely different levels of basketball, but it's still a tad crazy to think about, especially when we consider he's been gone since December of 2018.

To be clear, no one is saying the Chicago Bulls made a mistake by moving on from Hoiberg. They didn't. But seeing him drag Nebraska out of the mud before the Bulls can do their equivalent of that sure is sobering. Are you tuning in, Jerry?

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