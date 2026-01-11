Ayo Dosunmu Predicted the Chicago Bears' Comeback After the Bulls' Win

Ayo Dosunmu had no doubt!

Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, the Bulls guard was only thinking about one thing as time expired on Friday night's win. The Bears were playing in their first playoff game in five years only 11 minutes away at Soldier Field. While the Bulls' meeting with the Mavericks tipped off at the same time, the final buzzer sounded early in the game's second half.

Despite putting on the headset immediately after stepping off the court for an interview, the guard was seemingly well aware of the score. The Bears were down 21-6 at the time with little momentum. CHSN's Adam Amin was quick to let the hometown kid head back to the locker room, noting that he knew there was a game Dosunmu needed to catch.

A presumably thankful Dosunmu reached up for his headset, but not before confidently making a declaration: "Watch how the Bears come back. Watch."

Dosunmu spoke with the broadcast crew at roughly 9:20 p.m. CT. At 9:33 p.m., Cairo Santos sent a 51-year-field goal through the uprights to make it a two-possession game. The comeback was in full effect!

Of course, the Bears would go on to win their first playoff game in 15 years, 31-27. They scored 25 points in the 4th quarter to seal the deal and send their rival back up north with nothing but shredded cheese. And Dosunmu called it!

Speaking of which, Dosunmu also showed up to last night's meeting at the United Center in style. The 25-year-old was sporting the now-iconic cheese-grater hat while wearing all-black. Dressing for a Packers funeral, perhaps?

Best of all, though, is the fact that Dosunmu didn't let the game distract him too much from helping the Bulls pull off their own win. He had one of his best games of the season, scoring 20 points with 8 assists and 4 steals. He also shot 7-9 from the field and 3-4 from long range. Going up against a Mavericks defense that has allowed the most points in the paint this season and has struggled at times to slow down the fastbreak, Dosunmu took full advantage.

The Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory and moved to 18-20 on the season. It was also their first time battling No.1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, whom they were able to hold to just 11 points on the night. Sure, it may not have been nearly as big a victory as the one southeast of the UC, but it was a much-needed one for the Bulls!

For what it's worth, it's currently unclear when the Bears will play their Divisional matchup. But I think it's safe to say Dosunmu is hoping the NFL doesn't schedule it for Sunday night. The Bulls are off this upcoming Saturday but will be back in action on Sunday at the United Center with a 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets.