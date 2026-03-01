Bears' Ben Johnson Hangs with Scottie Pippen, Pretends to Rip Shirt Off at Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls may be on an 11-game losing streak, but surprise guests are still making their way to the United Center.

Ahead of tip-off between the Bulls and Bucks on Sunday afternoon, Ben Johnson was spotted in the building. The Bears' head coach was greeted with his very own classic red jersey and mingled with team personnel. In fact, according to K.C. Johnson on the Chicago Sports Network broadcast, Johnson spent some time with Billy Donovan in his office before tip-off.

Few coaches have a higher approval rating in their respective city, so it's no wonder he was greeted with a very warm welcome by the Chicago faithful (just like his QB). Fans let out a loud ovation once he was shown on the video board early in the second quarter. Johnson fed right into it with a big smile and a wave before pretending to take his shirt off.

Practically everyone in the building was in on the joke. The head coach had a viral moment following the team's first victory over the Packers this past season, ripping his shirt off during the locker room celebration. The move came after The Wiener's Circle – a longtime Chicago institution – promised free hot dogs if he went tarps off.

Ben Johnson faked taking off his shirt when shown on the jumbotron at Bulls-Bucks 😂 pic.twitter.com/TqbxKFnCMl — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) March 1, 2026

The Bulls truly pulled out all the stops for Johnson. The Bears' leader could be seen sitting in a suite with owner Michael Reinsdorf, as well as two Bulls legends, per K.C. Not only was Toni Kukoc in the building, but cameras caught Scottie Pippen yucking it up with Johnson as the game got underway.

Scottie Pippen Returns to the United Center

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen (center) talks before the game between the California Golden Bears and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Ben Johnson's appearance at the United Center certainly caught fans' attention, Scottie Pippen's return to the United Center was the bigger story. The franchise legend has been rather distant in recent years. Someone who used to frequent the halls, his tiff with Michael Jordan and The Last Dance saga has been well-documented. He even failed to attend the organization's inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony in January of 2024.

Nevertheless, Pippen's voiceover of Derrick Rose's tribute video at his jersey retirement ceremony suggested that his relationship with the organization was on decent terms. Now, a little over a month later, he is back in the building and spending some time with new and old friends alike.

With only 21 games left to go, it feels unlikely that we see Pippen much more this season, but perhaps this is a sign of what is to come. As one of the five jerseys hanging in the rafters, there is no reason he shouldn't be frequenting the United Center.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news