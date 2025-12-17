Ayo Dosunmu Provides Key Health Update as Chicago Bulls Prepare for Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls could finally have a clean injury report in the coming days.

After seeing multiple players miss extended time over the past few weeks, the team has slowly but surely bolstered its rotation. Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, and Isaac Okoro each returned over the last few games. Kevin Huerter also rejoined the second unit on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, as they look toward an intimidating two-game mini-series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu appears to be trending in the right direction. The guard was listed as "questionable" for Wednesday night's meeting at the United Center after missing three of the team's previous four games. Speaking with K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on Tuesday, he provided some insight into his multiple bumps and bruises.

According to the guard, he is dealing with two sprained thumbs, as well as a bone bruise in his right thumb. Johnson noted that Dosunmu had both thumbs wrapped and that rest is the only way for both to fully heal.

Dec 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, it sounds as if Dosunmu could attempt to give things a go as soon as tomorrow night. Averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field, there is no question that having him back on the bench could be a difference-maker for a team that has lost eight of its last nine. At the same time, it will be important to track exactly how comfortable he looks with the ball in his hands. Whether it be his efficient finishing or his transition playmaking ability, two thumb injuries could significantly impact his style of play.

If Dosunmu is cleared for action, this would mean that Noa Essengue is the only member of the 15-man roster on the injury report. And, of course, the rookie will remain there for the rest of the year after his shoulder surgery.

This essentially clean report would undoubtedly allow Billy Donovan to take a small sigh of relief. However, it will also shine an even brighter spotlight on the Bulls' recent play. Few teams have played worse than this group over the last couple of weeks, and their increased health has yet to shift the vibes. In fact, their offense has only looked more and more out of sync. During their last seven games, no team has held a worse offensive rating than the Bulls.

Will Ayo Dosunmu be the piece that helps change things? That's a lot to ask of the 25-year-old, but the Bulls sure hope so!