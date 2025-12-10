Chicago Bulls Injury Update: Some Positive News for Isaac Okoro and Two Key Reserves

The Chicago Bulls are putting their extended break to good use.

Failing to advance to the second round of the NBA Cup, the Bulls have four full days off before picking things up against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. They entered the break with a very lengthy injury report, which has undoubtedly played a role in their ugly seven-game losing streak.

With that in mind, it felt like the pause in action couldn't have come at a better time. While it's unlikely the Bulls will be able to welcome back everybody with bumps and bruises this weekend, the hope was that they could see a handful of players step back on the floor by Friday night. And Wednesday's update from practice suggests that will be the case.

Head coach Billy Donovan shared that Tre Jones, Jalen Smith, and Isaac Okoro practiced in full with the team, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. All three have missed multiple games, with Okoro sitting out since Chicago's blowout loss to the Miami Heat on November 21.

Acquired this offseason in the Lonzo Ball trade, Okoro began the year as the team's starting small forward. He suited up in 15 straight games before suffering a back injury that has forced him to miss the last eight contests.

While Chicago's defensive struggles started well before Okoro hit the injury report, there is no question that things have only gotten worse in his absence. The Bulls have allowed the fifth-most points per game (121.3) over the last eight games and have held a 118.3 defensive rating (23rd). Brought over to help set a more physical tone on that side of the ball, Okoro's return could be an important difference-maker for this struggling group.

As for Jalen Smith, the big man has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury. The backup was putting together a strong season in his reserve role, serving as a key part of the Bulls' surprisingly successful bench to begin the year. He was averaging double-digit points for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign, as well as shooting 37.7 percent from long range. Particularly when we consider the Bulls' preference to run a more uptempo attack, Smith's skillset was proving to be a valuable fit.

Nov 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, it's unlikely Smith sees the exact same role once he returns to the floor. Zach Collins has finally rejoined the rotation after going down in the preseason with a wrist injury. Many expected the former Spurs reserve to start the year as the primary backup to Nikola Vucevic. His stronger frame and more physical play style could be what this group needs in the post.

To be sure, Donovan will likely opt for a more matchup-dependent approach. We have also seen that the head coach isn't afraid to run a long rotation, so there could be plenty of games where they both get on the floor. Still, Collins may be in line to see more consistent playing time in the coming weeks.

Tre Jones has missed the least amount of time of the three. The guard went down with an ankle sprain following Chicago's tight loss to the Orlando Magic. He has been a versatile and valuable member of the backcourt, starting the first 11 games of the season for the previously injured Coby White. One of the team's highest-IQ players, Jones does an excellent job limiting turnovers and playing situational basketball.

Jones was also playing some of his best ball of the season before going down three games ago. He scored 10+ in five straight games on a ridiculously efficient 64.9 percent shooting effort. Plus, Jones has been one of the team's more consistently aggressive defenders this season. While his size will continue to work against him at times, his ability to disrupt passing lanes and start fastbreaks was a big part of the team's early-season success.

So it can't all be good news, right? According to Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter were held out of practice. Dosunmu continues to deal with a thumb injury, while Huerter is rehabbing an adductor strain. Neither player appears destined for significant missed time, but the Bulls could be without both for at least a few more games.

Regardless, today feels like a small step in the right direction for this struggling group.