The post-All-Star-break sprint will be anything but for the Chicago Bulls.

Moving off a shocking number of players at this season's trade deadline, the organization is in line to take a big step backward. They have lost nine of their last 10 games, including four straight since the mass exodus of February 5. The organization has now fallen out of the Play-In Tournament and appears destined to drag itself over the finish line on April 12.

With that in mind, let's review the best and worst-case scenarios for the Bulls' final 27 contests. Tankathon currently has them carrying the fourth-toughest schedule in the league, which sure doesn't bode well for a surprise resurgence. If you ask the majority of fans, however, that might be good news.

Chicago Bulls Remaining Schedule

vs. Toronto

vs. Detroit

vs. New York

vs. Charlotte

vs. Portland

vs. Milwaukee

vs. Oklahoma City

@ Phoenix

@ Sacramento

@ Golden State

@ Los Angeles (Lakers)

@ Los Angeles (Clippers)

vs. Memphis

vs. Toronto

vs. Cleveland

vs. Houston

@ Philadelphia

@ Oklahoma City

@ Memphis

@ San Antonio

vs. Indiana

@ New York

vs. Phoenix

@ Washington

@ Washington

vs. Orlando

@ Dallas

Best Case Scenario

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Final Record Projection: 36-46

Let's preface by recognizing the "best-case scenario" for the Chicago Bulls is likely the "worst-case scenario" for many fans.

Winning certainly feels counterintuitive at this point, especially with one of the most appealing draft classes in years taking shape. Likewise, if anything, this front office has suggested that winning is not the priority in the short-term with its recent moves. Rarely will a team swap out seven players at the trade deadline and expect to see better results immediately. When you make this significant a change, you know pain is bound to come alongside it. In the off chance the Bulls didn't realize that, I have to imagine their four losses post-deadline served as a slap of reality.

Nonetheless, we all know head coach Billy Donovan isn't one to throw in the towel. The organization also added several veteran players who are looking to earn their next contract. Throw in the return of the team's top playmaker, Josh Giddey, and there is a real scenario where the Bulls prove to be slightly more competitive than some want them to be.

Does this mean I expect them to put together anything close to this 15-5 finish from last season? Not at all, particularly with the schedule being as difficult as it is. But I do think there is a scenario where the Bulls continue on their middling path and win 12 or 13 more games.

To achieve this, they would essentially start by beating Charlotte, Portland, and Milwaukee on their home floor before taking down the Kings and Clippers during their extended road trip. They would then get the benefit of facing the tanking Grizzlies and Wizards twice each, as well as the 15-win Pacers and 19-win Mavericks. All teams with below .500 records, this would bring them to 11 wins. Can they pull off one or two upsets against a banged-up or resting squad? Why not!

At the end of the day, Bulls fans do not have to load up on psychedelics to imagine this situation playing out. Is the roster bad enough to keep stringing together losses? Yes. But the Bulls have shown repeatedly that tanking isn't their specialty. As other teams fight for lottery odds and rest up for the postseason, this could prove to be the case again.

Worst Case Scenario

Jan 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Final Record Projection: 30-52

Once again, the worst-case scenario could very well be the opposite. The Chicago Bulls have been in desperate need of superstar talent for years, and increasing their lottery odds could help solve that problem. Darryn Petereson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and Kingston Flemings make up a tantalizing Top 5. Securing one of those names, particularly one of the first three, could quickly prove to be franchise-altering.

The Bulls would also be wise to use these next 27 games as an evaluation period for their recently acquired young talent. While Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton may be the far more polished backcourt duo, seeing what Rob Dillingham and Jaden Ivey have to offer feels paramount. Two former lottery picks, Dillingham is under contract next season, while the Bulls will have leverage to keep Ivey during his restricted free agency.

Both guards fit better with the organization's current timeline around Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey. Is there a guarantee that either will end up establishing himself as a worthwhile core piece? No, but the Bulls at least owe it to themselves to find out how likely that might be.

If the messaging to prioritize young talent and lottery odds has been funneled to Billy Donovan, dropping games will be easy. Chicago will face 15 projected playoff teams over the next month. In total, 19 of their next 27 opponents currently have more wins. Especially when we consider this group has lost three of their last four by 16 points and jogs out a very undersized frontcourt, there is no question that things could remain ugly.

Nonetheless, at worst, I still think the Bulls end up reaching 30 wins. They will likely beat the Wizards both times they meet, and I think their odds of taking down the Grizzlies twice are also pretty high. We can probably factor in a dumb win or two due to injuries or resting stars, as well. This odd guard-heavy lineup is bound to have some big-time scoring nights that take a few teams by surprise.