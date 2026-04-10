It Sounds Like Billy Donovan Would Be a Hot Commodity If He Left the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls want to keep Billy Donovan, and they could not have made that more clear.

While it was already reported heavily for weeks, Michael Reinsdorf confirmed it when he sat down to speak to the media earlier this week. The President and CEO was fresh off firing Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley – the organization's Top 2 executives. While this kind of move typically lends itself to a head coaching change as well, Reinsdorf wants to see the Bulls take a different approach.

“If someone isn’t interested in Billy and Billy wants to be our coach, and someone is not interested in that, then they’re probably not the right candidate for us," Reinsdorf said in an extra bout of confidence.

The comment undoubtedly drew its criticism, as many argued that the Bulls would be immediately handcuffing their next hire and thus limiting the attractiveness of the job. For what it's worth, Reinsdorf would go on to backtrack the statement slightly to The Athletic. He said Donovan's status will not take precedence over finding the right front office leader. Instead, Reinsdorf clarified that he simply doesn't believe Donovan choosing to stay would deter anyone from interviewing.

Regardless, this whole conversation is moot until Donovan sits down with Reinsdorf following the conclusion of the regular season. The truth is that there is no guarantee Donovan will choose to stick around, especially with so much up in the air. After all, we saw him depart Oklahoma City under somewhat similar circumstances, choosing to find a more immediately competitive opportunity.

Multiple reports have been sure to remind us of Donovan's unclear future in the wake of the front office news. More specifically, they have made sure to note that he would continue to have serious interest around the league if he chose to go in a different direction.

Could Billy Donovan Immediately Land a New Job?

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs his team against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line commented on Billy Donovan's future earlier this week, reporting that other teams are expected to show interest in the head coach this offseason. More specifically, he said these teams could try to test the team's commitment to keeping Donovan around. Could this mean other franchises are ready to pay an even heftier sum to convince the veteran coach to leave?

Brian Windhorst of the Hoop Collective shared a similar message, reporting that a free-agent Donovan would immediately draw interest for another NBA gig: “If Billy Donovan got out of his contract on the Bulls … I would tell you that there will be teams that would want to hire him in the NBA.”

Now, I suppose there was no direct clarification regarding whether these were head coaching jobs, but it's probably safe to assume as much. It's hard to imagine Donovan leaving for any other opportunity at this point in time. Likewise, there very well could be a handful open over the next several weeks.

The Orlando Magic job has been the most speculated about. The team has struggled immensely to live up to expectations this season and currently sits in the Play-In picture. Many believe the organization could move on from Jamahl Mosley, and we all know Donovan has plenty of history in Florida! In fact, the Magic nearly hired him during his Gators tenure, only for the head coach to back out at the last second. Taking the job now could bring things full circle.

There is also plenty of buzz about the jobs in Milwaukee, Portland, Washington, and New Orleans. The first three gigs, along with Orlando, sure feel like potentially openings that could make sense for a win-now Donovan. If Giannis Antetokounmpo stays, they're obviously in win-now mode. As for Portland and Washington, both are expected to be aiming for the postseason in 2026-27.

And those are only some jobs that could be on the table! There are always a surprise opening or two, and Donovan may be the perfect experienced candidate for those playoff teams who want a shake-up.

Reinsdorf said during his media availability this week that he doesn't expect Donovan's decision to take very long. But what if Donovan hears that there are going to be a good number of jobs that open up? Might he want to wait to see which ones do before making a decision? If one thing is for sure, Donovan seems to hold all the cards, and that should make the next handful of days very interesting.

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