Bulls Remain Without Star Guard In Injury Report vs Kings
On the surface level, the Sacramento Kings visiting the Chicago Bulls may seem like a run-of-the-mill matchup. However, it's far from that, as players from both sides will face off against their former teams, a result of a series of trades over the last two years.
After the Bulls were unable to make their big three of Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan work, they signed and traded DeRozan to the Kings in a deal that brought back Chris Duarte and a 2025 second-round pick. Just a few months later, the Kings would acquire LaVine in a three-team deal with the Bulls that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.
Facing off on Wednesday night, both DeRozan and LaVine will get to face their former team, but neither side is at full strength.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Bulls will yet again be without star guard Coby White on Wednesday, as the team's leading scorer from last season remains sidelined with a right calf strain. White did not participate in the preseason for Chicago, and has yet to make his season debut in a year where he's set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer.
Based on the update from the Bulls before the start of the season, it appears White could return sometime at the start of November. However, Chicago has fared well without him, entering Wednesday's contest with a 3-0 record with wins over quality Eastern Conference teams.
The only other player listed on Chicago's injury report is Zach Collins, as he's OUT with a left wrist fracture. Collins suffered the injury during the team's final preseason game and could be back sometime in mid-November, based on the reporting.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
As for Sacramento, they'll be without key forwards Nique Clifford (hamstring) and Keegan Murray (thumb), who are both OUT for the Kings. The same goes for two-way players Isaiah Stevens and Daeqwon Plowden, as the Kings will not exercise the right to make them available for Wednesday's game.
Guard Keon Ellis is the only other name listed on the injury report with a QUESTIONABLE tag as he deals with left shoulder soreness.
Even though the Kings are 1-3 and the Bulls are undefeated, none of that can be considered much with both LaVine and DeRozan looking to show out against their former team. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. at the United Center, with Ellis' availability the only one to follow in the lead-up to the contest.