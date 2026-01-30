Every Trade the Chicago Bulls Have Made Under Arturas Karnisovas

As the NBA trade deadline creeps closer, questions loom about the direction the Chicago Bulls will go.

Some rumors have insisted that the front office is eager to push for the postseason, even connecting them to big-swing targets like Domantas Sabonis. Other rumors have remained steadfast in the organization's plan to sell. Entering this upcoming offseason, the Bulls will have seven players set to hit free agency. Using expiring contracts to add future assets is a popular practice, and one could easily make the case that doing this is in the Bulls' best interest.

For what it's worth, the Arutras Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime has repeatedly dodged a full sell-off. They have insisted on remaining competitive, most recently trying to blend the development of young talent with a playoff pursuit. Is it possible that sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, and thus on a fast track toward a fourth consecutive Play-In, could finally force them to change their approach? Perhaps, but the only thing fans and analysts alike know for certain is their previous work.

Below you will find every trade Arturas Karnisovas has made since taking over as the franchise's vice president of basketball operations in 2020. In total, including sign-and-trades, the front office leader has made only 12 transactions. This included a nearly four-year gap between in-season trades that stretched 1,411 days. Also notable: The executive has not traded a first-round draft pick since 2021, and he has made two player-for-player swaps since June of 2024.

What does this tell us? Karnisovas has been extremely picky about the moves he makes and has most recently preferred instant talent additions over draft capital. Will he follow a similar path over the next week?

Artuars Karnisovas' Chicago Bulls Trade Log

July 6 – 2025

Bulls get: Isaac Okoro

Cavs get: Lonzo Ball

June 30 – 2025

Bulls get: Lachlan Olbirch (No. 55 in 2024 NBA Draft), Cash Considerations

Lakers get: Rocco Zikarsky (No. 45 in 2024 NBA Draft)

February 3 – 2025

Bulls get: Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, own 2025 first-round pick (Noa Essengue)

Spurs get: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Kings get: Sidy Cissoko, 2025 second-round pick (Maxime Raynaud), 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

July 8 – 2024

Bulls get: Chris Duarte, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2028 Second-Round Pick

Kings get: DeMar DeRozan

Spurs get: Harrison Barnes, 2031 First-Round Pick

June 21 – 2024

Bulls get: Josh Giddey

Thunder get: Alex Caruso

June 28 – 2023

Bulls get: Julian Phillips (No. 35 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Wizards get: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

August 28 – 2021

Bulls get: Derrick Jones Jr., 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected), 2023 second-round pick

Cavaliers get: Lauri Markkanen

Trail Blazers get: Larry Nance Jr.

*Bulls later forfeited second-round pick due to Lonzo Ball tampering

August 11 – 2021

Bulls get: DeMar DeRozan

Spurs get: Al-Farouq Aminu, Thaddeus Young, 2022 second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

August 7 – 2021

Bulls get: Cash

Rockets get: Daniel Thies

August 8 – 2021

Bulls get: Lonzo Ball

Pelicans get: Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, 2024 second-round pick

March 25 – 2021

Bulls get: Javonte Green, Daniel Theis, Troy Brown Jr., Cash

Wizards get: Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchinson

Celtics get: Luke Kornet, Mortiz Wagner

Bulls get: Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu

Magic get: Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr.,2021 first-round pick (Franz Wanger), 2023 first-round pick (Jett Howard)