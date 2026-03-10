Chicago Bulls Facing Odd Win-Win Scenario Against the Warriors

The Chicago Bulls are about to enter a very complicated lap in the tank race.

While a game against the Golden State Warriors may not feel all that notable on the surface, the outcome could have quite a significant domino effect for the Bulls. For starters, as unfortunate as it may be, a loss is only going to help the organization in its quest for improved lottery odds.

They are currently 2.5 games out of the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8th-worst record in the NBA. Catching them would typically be a challenge, but the Bulls have the benefit of two more meetings with Memphis. The outcome of those games will hold considerable weight, particularly if the Bulls move a step closer with a loss in The Bay. Chicago's first battle with Memphis is on March 16 at the United, while the second is set for March 28 on the road.

Current Lottery Odds (March 10, 2026)

Top 4 Odds No. 1 Odds 1. Sacramento 52.1% 14.0% 2. Indiana 52.1% 14.0% 3. Washington 52.1% 14.0% 4. Brooklyn 48.1% 12.5% 5. Utah 42.1% 10.5% 6. Atlanta (via NOP) 37.2% 9.0% 7. Dallas 32.0% 7.5% 8. Memphis 26.3% 6.0% 9. Chicago 20.3% 4.5% 10. Milwaukee 13.9% 3.0% 11. Portland 9.4% 2.0% 12. Charlotte 7.1% 1.5% 13. Golden State 4.8% 1.0% 14. Spurs (via ATL) 2.4% 0.5%

Nevertheless, creeping toward the Grizzlies' higher odds isn't the only reason tonight's outcome could prove pivotal. Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley might as well be the biggest Portland Trail Blazers fans in the world over the next few weeks. Chicago has owned a lottery-protected pick from the franchise for years, acquiring it in the three-team transaction that involved Lauri Markkanen in 2021.

Portland's extended rebuild has kept the pick from conveying, but they finally chose to take a step toward being a more competitive team this season. Not only did they add Jrue Holiday as a veteran leader, but they re-signed a rehabbing Damian Lillard for the 2026-27 campaign. In other words, they have signaled that rejoining the playoffs conversation over the next couple of years is a goal. And they are inching pretty darn close to accomplishing that goal.

As things currently stand, the Trail Blazers are 31-34 and 10th in the Western Conference. While they are all but a lock to remain in the Play-In Tournament picture, they still have an opportunity to either clinch home court advantage or even move into the 7v8 game. The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors sit No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, and both have a record of 32-32. This means the Trail Blazers find themselves just 1.5 games out from climbing the totem pole (h/t to Drew Stevens of The Bigs for pointing this out, by the way).

Feb 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

So while a loss could eventually help Chicago in their quest for a franchise-altering player, a win could eventually help them land a second first-round pick come June. What to do, what to do?

If one thing is for sure, Billy Donovan is going to go into the game with a winning mindset. The head coach has refused to embrace any tanking philosophy, sticking with his veteran talent through thick and thin. Whether or not that will lead to a winning result, however, is anyone's guess. Chicago is fresh off beating the Phoenix Suns in shocking fashion before losing to the NBA-worst and DeMar DeRozan-less Sacramento Kings.

These kinds of results have made for a frustrating post-All-Star break for fans and players alike, but I guess the good news is that tonight will be a small reprieve. No matter what happens in this one, there is a case to make that it could pay off down the road.

