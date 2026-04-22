It Sounds like the Bulls Offered Billy Donovan the Moon ... And He Still Said No

Like an overconfident and desperate teen, the Chicago Bulls busted into the lunch room with a Bluetooth speaker blaring Kenny G, an oversized bouquet, and a shirt with Billy Donovan's face surrounded by hearts. They didn't care about being embarrassed. All they cared about was securing a date to the dance.

Nevertheless, as kind as Donovan is known to be, even he couldn't stand up and accept the proposal. The Bulls' leader – who was the third-longest tenured head coach in the NBA – officially stepped down on Tuesday afternoon. He was under contract for the 2026-27 campaign, yet still decided to go in another direction. He cited the team's looming front office search in his statement, insisting that he believes new management should have full control over shaping the staff as they see fit.

In other words, Donovan agreed with the masses. When Michael Reinsdorf sat down with the media and essentially pleaded for Donovan to stay, it rubbed many the wrong way. To be clear, most could understand why the franchise valued what Donovan brought to the table, but did it make sense to force a new front office to take him on? Handcuffing a new lead executive right off the bat felt counterintuitive to the rebuilding process.

The Bulls seemingly didn't agree with that take, however. They reportedly continued to push hard for Donovan to stay, so much so that they essentially wrote him a blank check, per Shams Charania.

“They offered him any amount of years he wanted to stay as coach, any type of extension he wanted, even a high-ranking managerial role," Charania said on ESPN's NBA Today. "But Billy Donovan wants to keep coaching, and he actually had an option, his own option, in his contract for next year and decided to decline it and to step down today as head coach … Billy Donovan has been very clear around the league. He wants to win, so now he’s going to be in the market potentially as a coaching candidate.”

The NBA insider would go on to reiterate in his article on the departure that Donovan has every intention of continuing his coaching career. In other words, it was never about the money or the power for the coach. He has always had a win-now mindset, and Chicago couldn't paint the picture of an immediately competitive future.

You have to commend Donovan for staying true to himself and his gut feeling. It's never easy to turn down the kind of power the Bulls were offering. At the same time, what exactly does it say about the Bulls that they weren't able to convince him to stay despite their best efforts? If anything, it feels like another brutal reminder of how irrelevant the franchise has become.

None of this necessarily means this isn't the right move for both parties. Again, most of the outside looking in believed this should have been the outcome. But it still serves as an indictment of where things stand for the organization as a whole. Donovan essentially had to be the one to step up and save the Bulls from themselves, telling them just how fresh a start is needed to finally get things right.

One can only hope the Reinsdorfs take this message to heart as the front office interviews begin.

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