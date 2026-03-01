Chicago Bulls Injury Report: A Small Team is Even Smaller Against the Bucks

Billy Donovan is likely thanking the basketball gods that Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't on the floor this afternoon.

The Chicago Bulls have been strapped for size all season long, but this only became a bigger issue following their explosive trade deadline. The injury bug has come for two of the team's most experienced frontcourt players. Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith are both expected to be sidelined for at least the next week. Smith, in particular, could be at risk of missing even more time as he tries to get rid of a calf injury once and for all.

Williams at least sounded optimistic about his recovery after Saturday's practice. While he did not participate, the forward did plenty of work in the gym and on the bike to ensure he stays in shape. He would not provide a specific timeline for his return, but said his mindset is for it to be as soon as possible.

"Those guys in there, I trust those guys to look at things and see what makes sense. My biggest thing to them and their biggest thing to me is obviously we want to get back out there, but we don't want to go through this again. You see this a lot in the NBA this year ... just because you're probably not ready for the pace of play. You came back when you felt ready but not when you knew you were ready."

The 24-year-old has a point. Whether it be Smith recently or Coby White earlier this year, the Bulls have seen strains linger for months. Especially when we consider where this team is at and their unlikely odds at a postseason berth, there should be absolutely zero rush to get anyone back on the floor.

As for Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons, we are still waiting for updates on both players. Ivey has been spotted on the bike after several recent practices, while Simons has been off the court resting his fractured wrist.

If you are looking for some good news, however, Noa Essengue could be seen with a ball in his hands on Saturday afternoon. The rookie obviously remains out for the season following his shoulder surgery, but it appears he has moved on to the next stage of his recovery.

Rookie Noa Essenuge is out of a sling and was doing some very light work after practice today.



To be clear, he remains out for the season, but good to see him back with a ball in his hand and progressing. pic.twitter.com/JiGnxUZipj — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) February 28, 2026

Chicago Bulls

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – OUT (calf)

Taurean Prince – OUT (neck)

