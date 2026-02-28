Chicago Bulls Off Day: Billy Finally Handing Matas the Car Key? Noa Essengue, More

As the Chicago Bulls' losing streak drags on, plenty of work continues behind the scenes.

The rookie is taking a step in his rehab, Billy Donovan sounds ready to let Matas Buzelis run free, and Patrick Williams is still looking for ways to grow.

Let's talk about some of the latest from the Advocate Center before the Bulls try to snap their 11-game skid on Sunday afternoon.

Noa Essengue Doing Light Work

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) warms up before an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Something was different inside the gym on a quiet Saturday afternoon.

As players got up some shots after practice or did some individual work, Noa Essengue could be seen roaming around. The rookie was sporting grey athletic gear without a single sling or strap in sight. He eventually made his way over to the corner, where he proceeded to go through several dribbling drills with the player personnel staff.

Rookie Noa Essenuge is out of a sling and was doing some very light work after practice today.



To be clear, he remains out for the season, but good to see him back with a ball in his hand and progressing. pic.twitter.com/JiGnxUZipj — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) February 28, 2026

The 19-year-old has been sidelined since early December after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. He appeared in only two NBA games this season for a total of 6 minutes, spending the majority of his playing time with the G League affiliate.

All things considered, it was a devastating loss for a Bulls team that selected Essengue with the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Particularly when we consider where the organization is now, it's hard not to think about the significant minutes the French native could have received. Indeed, there is no question that Essengue's development has been stunted due to this season's injury. While he was always going to be considered a project piece, this setback only underscores that point.

Putting in some light work now should at least mean he is in line to participate in some Summer League action this July.

Billy Talks Matas

Feb 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first half of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This might as well be Matas Buzelis' team now. Following the franchise's trade deadline purge, we have increasingly seen the former lottery pick take on a bigger and bigger offensive role. This led to arguably the best performance of his young career, where he dropped 32 points with 7 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets.

This career-high night also came on a very efficient 13-19 shooting. Buzelis flashed the kind of scoring versatility that made him such a high-upside prospect. Not only was he breaking down players off the bounce for some finishes at the rim, but he was nailing stepback jumpers. As someone with a slick six-foot-ten frame and some eye-popping verticality, he is starting to finish over defenders with ease.

Billy Donovan spoke more about his growth earlier this week, and he is finally sounding ready to let the 21-year-old take the car keys:

"I think he's learning and understanding what are the things that go into winning and what he has to be responsible for. I feel like there has been big growth in that area from a year ago ... I think his evolution as a player from where he was a year ago to where he is now, he's obviously done a lot more with the basketball in his hands than he did previously. So I think he's going to have a great base to work with. I think he can continue to evolve and get better," Donovan said.

While all this change is bound to lead to more scoring opportunities for Buzelis, the real challenge now will be staying bought in on defense. What truly makes the former G League Ignite standout such a tantalizing prospect is his potential to impact both sides of the ball. His shot-blocking instincts are fantastic, and all the mobility he brings offensively only makes you think more about his potential to be a switchable lockdown defender.

At the end of the day, the best of the best make plays on each side of the ball, and it sounds like Donovan is continuing to make sure that message is heard.

"He's got to be a two-way player. All these guys have to be two-way players. They have got to play both sides of the floor. I think he's been better using his length. His shot-blocking has been way up this year from where it was a year ago. I do think there are times where physically he just needs some strength to hold up when he's gone up against bigger or stronger guys.

He's been better off-ball and in screening actions quite honestly, getting through screens and over screens. Is he finished and polished? No, I think he can get better. But he has to play both ends of the floor, and I think he's understanding how hard it is to do that physically," Donovan said.

Patrick Williams Continues to Grow

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) shoots against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Patrick Williams may not have been on the court for Saturday's practice, but he was still dripping sweat. The forward put in plenty of biking and general conditioning work as he attempts to keep himself in shape while rehabbing a quad strain. Williams said he suffered the injury on a jump stop against the Hornets and started to feel the tightness grow as the game went on.

As of now, there remains no target date for Williams' return, which is undoubtedly troublesome for this undersized and extremely new Bulls team. The 24-year-old brings some needed strength to the frontcourt, as well as a level of familiarity with Billy Donovan's system that very few have in this locker room.

Nevertheless, what Williams can use while stuck on the sideline is his voice. Always known for his quieter demeanour, he said that growing as a more verbal leader is something that this new situation requires of him.

"I've kind of been here to kind of see the progression of it all. I looked in the locker room the other day, and I think it was one guy who was here with Zach and DeMar? Or nobody was here with Zach and DeMar. Josh was here with Zach," Williams laughed as he came to the realization. "The kind of things that get passed down from team-to-team, they have no idea about. In that respect, you definitely have to kind of step up vocally, and the coaching staff has definitely challenged me with that. And I voiced to them that I want that challenge.

[It's] something to kind of lean into and grow into. I've never been much of a vocal leader. I kind of just do what I do and try to inspire guys that way. But definitely trying to step up more vocally is something new this year."

Williams' career has failed to live up to the hype. No one can deny that. But it's moments like these that remind us development isn't always linear. While he will not become the player many once thought he could be after being selected Top 4, he can still have a long and servicable NBA career. This roster overhaul presents him with another opportunity to step up both on and off the court.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news