Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Coby White Sidelined, Pistons Downgrade Cade Cunningham

Once again, the Chicago Bulls will be without both their starting backcourt players.

After returning sooner than expected against the Boston Celtics, the Bulls will practice an abundance of caution with Coby White. Their matchup with the Detroit Pistons tonight is the first of a back-to-back set, meaning the guard will rest in advance of Thursday night's meeting with the Miami Heat at the United Center.

All things considered, it certainly feels like the right move for someone who has struggled with calf injuries all season long. The Bulls initially sat White out of back-to-backs upon his return in November before allowing him to play in his first on December 26th and 27th. He had to exit the game due to calf tightness two games later against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Of course, White will join Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith, and Zach Collins on the injury report. Giddey (hamstring) isn't expected to be re-evaluated until next week, while an update on Collins (toe) should come our way at some point over the next few days. Giddey is missing his fifth consecutive game, and Collins is missing his sixth. As for Smith, he remains in concussion protocol after a hard collision with LaMelo Ball this past Saturday. He will now miss his second consecutive game.

Matas Buzelis also entered the day as questionable with an illness. The guard has been the team's most consistent offensive player over the last handful of games, averaging 20.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field. He's also been forcing his way to the free throw line for 6.0 attempts a night. Fortunately for Chicago, he was upgraded to probable mid-day before being upgraded again to available in the lead-up to tip-off.

As for the East-leading Detroit Pistons, things have trended in the opposite direction for their superstar guard. Cade Cunningham has been downgraded to questionable with a right wrist contusion. If he sits out, this will be the second time the Bulls face the Pistons without either Cunningham or big man Jalen Duren available. Duren has missed the last two games with an ankle sprain and remains out tonight.

With that said, the Pistons still ran laps around the Bulls without either youngster in their last meeting, which could always lead head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to err on the side of caution with Cunningham.

Full Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Coby White – OUT (calf management)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Jalen Smith – OUT (head)

Zach Collins – (toe)



Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert – PROBABLE (knee)

Duncan Robinson – PROBABLE (calf)

Cade Cunningham – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Jalen Duren – OUT (ankle)

Tobias Harris – OUT (hip)



