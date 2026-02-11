Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Josh Giddey Update, Isaac Okoro Joins Long List

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls will be without multiple rotation players.

Josh Giddey and Tre Jones remain sidelined with their respective hamstring injuries, while Jalen Smith is also set to miss his third straight game due to a lingering calf problem. The former two have yet to suit up next to any of the Bulls' deadline additions, as they have each been out since late January. As for Smith, he was able to suit up in Chicago's game against Toronto the night of the deadline, meaning he at least clocked a few minutes with Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, and Guerschon Yabusele.

The Bulls also came into the day downgrading Isaac Okoro to questionable before eventually ruling him out. The forward is said to be dealing with knee soreness after his 10-point effort against the Brooklyn Nets. For what it's worth, Okoro has been one of Chicago's healthier contributors this season, as he's appeared in 46 of 54 games, including the team's last 31 contests.

The good news is that the Bulls are now looking at over a week to regain full health. Following this outing in Boston, Chicago will not suit up again until February 19. They also technically did upgrade both Giddey and Jones before this meeting, listing them as doubtful. The two could also be seen putting in some on-court work at shootaround, where they also were able to run 3-on-3, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

Another silver-lining is the fact that these absence at least give head coach Billy Donovan a chance to evaluate his many new players. Ivey and Simons have started every game since arriving in Chicago, while Yabusele has also joined the first five in Smith's absence. We have even seen Rob Dillingham play 20+ minutes in back-to-back games, giving the 22-year-old his top two performances in minutes played this season.

As for the Boston Celtics, they will enter the evening with Jayson Tatum listed as their only injured player. Both Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta came into the day listed with an ailment, but they were both given the green light before tip-off. All things considered, this doesn't necessarily bode well for a Bulls team that has currently lost eight of its last ten games. This has included dropping each outing since their active trade deadline.

Josh Giddey – OUT

Tre Jones – OUT

Jalen Smith – OUT

Isaac Okoro – OUT

Zach Collins – OUT

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – OUT (Achilles)