Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams Added Late, 76ers Get Some Good News

The Chicago Bulls nearly came into Friday night's meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers unscathed.

Beginning the day with no one on the injury report, the team made a late addition. A handful of hours before tip-off at the United Center, Patrick Williams was downgraded. The forward is said to be dealing with an illness and is now listed as questionable.

If Williams is unable to suit up, this will be only his second missed game of the season. However, it's worth noting that the former lottery pick's role has drastically decreased in recent weeks. The healthier the Bulls have gotten, the less Billy Donovan has called William's name. In fact, he has now played less than 10 minutes in three consecutive games and less than 11 minutes on each of the Bulls' past four wins.

To be sure, expectations have dropped for Williams in recent years. He had his worst season as a pro in 2024-25 and was eventually benched for rookie Matas Buzelis. The Bulls went on to start this season with him coming off the bench for the first time in his career. While there was some hope that the less meaningful role could help Williams gain comfort, the 24-year-old has only continued to struggle.

Williams has averaged 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds on 37.6 percent shooting from the field over his 28 appearances. He has also played a career-low 19.3 minutes per game. With Donovan going deeper into his bench than ever before, Williams has become the clear odd man out.

Does that mean it wouldn't be a bad thing for the Bulls to have to sit him tonight? Not necessarily. You always want as many healthy bodies as possible. However, if there is any rotation player you can stomach being a late-scratch right now, it might very well be Williams.

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they have a far busier injury report. The team has already ruled out Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford for the evening. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid remains questionable after having one of his best games of the year against the Brooklyn Nets. The former MVP has played in only 12 games so far this season as the franchise continues to monitor his knee problems.

The good news for Philly is that VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes were upgraded in recent hours. They both came into the day as questionable but are now probable to suit up. There is no question that the 76ers' backcourt has been the primary reason for their 16-12 start. Between those two youngsters and All-Star Tyrese Maxey, they constantly have an explosive guard on the floor to attack opponents.

When we consider the Bulls' defensive deficiencies, there is no question that a fully healthy 76ers backcourt could create serious trouble. Remember, they needed a 24-point comeback to pull off the win in their November meeting!

Be sure to read our matchup notes from this morning for more context on tonight's battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers!!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

VJ Edgecombe – PROBABLE (illness)

Quentin Grimes – PROBABLE (illness)

Dominick Barlow – PROBABLE (illness)

Joel Embiid – QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Kelly Oubre Jr. – OUT (knee)

Trendon Watford – OUT (adductor)