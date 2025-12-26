Matchup Notes: How Can the Bulls Take Down the Explosive 76ers Backcourt?

When the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers first met on November 4, they were battling for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Both squads were off to a 6-1 start and shocking NBA fans in the process. Philly was doing it without their veteran anchors, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Chicago was doing it with an uncharacteristic 11-man rotation.

Even more surprising, the Bulls were the ones to walk out of that United Center on top! They had a 113-111 win after holding the 76ers to just 16 points in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, since that tightly fought battle, there is no question that Philly has been the better team.

While Philly may not have remained at the top of the totem pole, they still sit 16-12 and 5th in the Eastern Conference. As for Chicago, their eight losses in nine games plummeted them down the standings and into familiar Play-In territory. The good news for the Bulls, however, is that they have looked a lot more like their early-season self over the last week. Billy Donovan's squad has picked up four wins in a row and has a real chance to steal their second of the season against a long-time Eastern Conference foe.

Let's talk about what the 76ers bring to the table and what needs to go right for the Bulls to keep their winning streak alive.

What to Know Ahead of Bulls vs. 76ers

Nov 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

• The Philadelphia 76ers have impressed with their balance. This is a team that has ranked in the upper half of the NBA in both offensive and defensive ratings. To be sure, their offense may not be the most efficient, as their effective field goal percentage ranks 27th in the NBA. But this athletic and young group is still very good at scoring in bunches. The team ranks Top 10 in fastbreak points (16.4 per game) and second-chance points (16.1 per game). In other words, they do a good job making up for their missed bunnies with hustle plays.

• Of course, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are a big reason for this. They have quickly turned into one of the most exciting young backcourts in the NBA. Both can kill teams in the open floor and are incredibly dangerous when building a full head of steam downhill. Add in the well-rounded Quentin Grimes, and this is a guard rotation that could give the Bulls' porous defense some serious problems.

• Indeed, free throw visits are also a major part of the game plan for Philly. They average 26.1 a night, which is the seventh-most in the NBA. Embiid leads the way with his 7.4 per game, but Maxey isn't far behind with 6.9. For a Bulls team that likes to play uptempo and control the pace of play, the last thing they want to do is allow trips to the charity stripe on repeat.

• The same can be said about securing the long rebounds. Again, Philly will miss a lot of shots, which should be a major pro for a Bulls team that likes to get out into transition. They won the fastbreak battle 31-18 in their first meeting because of their ability to control the glass. It's a big reason why they erased a 24-point deficit and walked away with the win. The 76ers' open-floor defense is also just about as bad as it gets. They allow the most fastbreak points in the NBA and rank in the bottom ten overall in points given up per 100 possessions in transition, per Cleaning the Glass. This should have Josh Giddey salivating!

• The Bulls have long had trouble with Joel Embiid, who scored 20 points the last time these two battled. He is 15-3 against the franchise all-time and is fresh off one of his best performances of the season. Embiid played 31 minutes against the Nets and dropped 27 points on 8-13 shooting. He also had 6 rebounds and 4 assists. No, this isn't the same MVP Embiid we're all used to, but we also know how weak the Bulls can be inside. If the big man is a go tonight (he's questionable), I expect him to be a difference-maker.

• It's also worth noting that Maxey scored 39 points on 14-26 shooting against the Bulls' backcourt in November. He was a major reason why the team built its massive lead, and he has looked just as explosive since returning from a brief absence with 30+ in two of his last three games. While Chicago showed that they can still win by having Maxey go off, it's also not every day that you erase a 24-point deficit. Beating Philly becomes that much easier if you can find a way to slow down the guard. Your move, Isaac Okoro!

• With all that said, the injury report could work in the Bulls' favor tonight. While they come in clean, Philly has the availability of several key contributors up in the air. Edgecombe, Embiid, and Grimes are each questionable with varying injuries. Kelly Oubre Jr. has also already been ruled out with a knee sprain. He had a productive 18-point outing against Chicago in November with 2 blocks and 2 steals. If a couple of those questionable players are sidelined, this should be a game that the Bulls pull off ... at least the Bulls we've seen of late.