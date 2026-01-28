Chicago Bulls injury Report: Plan for Coby White & Josh Giddey, Zach Collins Update

The Chicago Bulls will enter their most taxing stretch of the season without any new names on the injury report.

Both Coby White and Josh Giddey are good to go for Wednesday night's meeting against the Indiana Pacers. While both have appeared in the team's previous few contests, this remains noteworthy because of the Bulls' four games in five days. Each has experienced their own injury trouble over the last month, with White re-injuring his calf and Giddey suffering a multi-week hamstring injury. The Bulls have opted to keep White out of back-to-back sets to this point, while Giddey has yet to face this situation since returning from his ailment.

Nevertheless, Billy Donovan told reporters ahead of Wednesday night's game that the plan is for both guards to suit up for the first back-to-back set. The team will then assess where things stand as they prepare for their second back-to-back in Miami.

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0)shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It will specifically be important to keep a close eye on Giddey over the next 48 hours. The Bulls have slowly increased his minutes restriction in the past couple of games, allowing him to play roughly 28 minutes against the Lakers on Monday. Will they continue to keep him under 30 minutes with the back-to-back in mind, or has he shown enough to move back into the starting lineup and clock a more normal workload?

In other injury news, Billy Donovan provided an update on Zach Collins. The big man is about to miss his 16th consecutive game with a toe injury. And, unfortunately, that number will only continue to grow. Collins remains in a boot and isn't expected to be re-evaluated for another two weeks (h/t Will Gottlieb).

The best-case scenario now is that Collins can make a return to the practice court at some point during the All-Star break. Then, perhaps the Bulls can have him back in the mix for roughly the final two months of the regular season. With how little progress there has seemingly been since he went down, however, there undoubtedly remain questions about his return timeline.

As for the other side of tonight's matchup, the Pacers come in with the typical healthy group. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin are the only players who remain out after their respective surgeries. Jarace Walker was questionable coming into the day with a foot issue, but he was recently upgraded to available.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Tre Jones – OUT (hamstring)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – OUT (Achilles)

Obi Toppin – OUT (foot)