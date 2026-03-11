UPDATE: Collin Sexton has been officially ruled out for tonight's meeting with the Warriors. It will be his first missed game since joining the Bulls at the deadline. Patrick Williams has also been ruled out, which should mean Leonard Miller returns to the rotation after some solid play last week.

Another game, another lengthy injury report for your Chicago Bulls.

Three of the four players the team welcomed back against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night remain banged up. Both Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey continue to deal with an ankle sprain, though they appear destined to play through it for the second consecutive game. Each is listed as probable after returning to the starting lineup this weekend following their one-game absence.

Jalen Smith is in a similar boat. The big man has dealt with an on-and-off calf issue for the last month or so. His latest flare up forced him to miss five consecutive games. While he is also probable for this evening, the Bulls are expected to monitor his minutes closely moving forward. Smith played under 20 minutes on Sunday off the bench, struggling with only a 1-6 shooting effort for 4 points and 3 rebounds.

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for Patrick Williams, he had missed four games with a quad strain before playing roughly 17 minutes against the Kings. The longest tenured Bull (yes, you read that right), unlike his teammates, did not come into Tuesday as probable. Instead, he was downgraded to questionable due to a new ankle sprain.

Speaking of what's new, Collin Sexton has also found himself on the ever-growing injury report. The guard has become one of the team's go-to scorers in recent weeks, dropping 20+ points in four straight games. He was playing his hottest ball yet against Sacramento with 28 points in just 22 minutes of play, but a lower leg contusion forced him to sit out the entirety of the fourth quarter.

With Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey remaining sidelined, a Sexton absence would mean a heavy workload for youngster Rob Dillingham. Head coach Billy Donovan has kept the former lottery pick part of the rotation in recent weeks, but his playing time has been extremely limited.

The good news for Chicago is that the Golden State Warriors' list of bumps and bruises is just as long. Stephen Curry continues to sit with a knee injury, while a handful of his supporting cast is questionable. This includes Draymond Green, who could sit due to lower back injury management. One player surprising not on the report, however, is Kristaps Porzingis. The big man is expected to play just his third game as a member of the Warriors, and he is known to give the Bulls some real trouble.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Matas Buzelis – PROBABLE (ankle)

Josh Giddey – PROBABLE (ankle)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (calf)

Collin Sexton – QUESTIONABLE (leg)

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON

Golden State Injury Report

Gary Payton II – PROBABLE (ankle)

De'Anthony Melton – QUESTIONABLE (adductor)

Draymond Green – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Quinten Post – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Moses Moody – OUT (wrist)

Seth Curry – OUT (injury management)

Stephen Curry – OUT (knee)

Jimmy Butler – OUT (ACL)

