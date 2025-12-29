Chicago Bulls Injury Report: The Wrong Game to Miss a Big Man

If the Chicago Bulls want to avoid a losing streak, they will have to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves without one of their best reserves.

Ahead of Monday night's meeting at the United Center, the Bulls ruled out Zach Collins with a toe injury. The big man has played an increasingly important role in the team's rotation since returning from a wrist injury that forced him to miss the first 21 games of the regular season. He's actually fresh off playing a season-high in minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

Collins is averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists a night on 57.8 percent shooting from the field. An agile yet physical option at the five, Donovan has leaned on him late in the fourth quarter multiple times. He has also used his versatility to pair him alongside Jalen Smith in successful double big lineups. And there is no question that this lineup was expected to be used tonight against Minnesota.

Dec 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) defends Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Not only do the Timberwolves have one of the most physically imposing bigs in the NBA in Rudy Gobert, but they also rely heavily on big man combos. Whether it's Gobert playing alongside Julius Randle in the starting lineup or Randle sharing the floor with Naz Reid, size is never missing in the Minnesota frontcourt. The Bulls will still have Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith to counter their attack, but Collins' size and strength will be missed.

Speaking of which, I expect this to be a potentially challenging game for Matas Buzelis. While there is no question he has the height, the forward's lack of muscle has worked against him in a few matchups this season. It will be interesting to see how head coach Billy Donovan tackles things defensively. Could we see Buzelis slide back to the three at times to allow Patrick Williams to handle the Randle or Reid assignment?

The good news for the Bulls is that Collins is the only addition to the injury report. Josh Giddey came into the team's previous matchup with the Atlanta Hawks as questionable due to an ankle sprain, but he proceeded to play. Giddey is now listed as available with no further complications.

As for the Timberwolves, they also enter the night pretty darn healthy. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only member of the 15-man roster listed with an injury, as he will miss the contest due to a foot issue. Nevertheless, an absence for Shannon Jr. doesn't make life much harder on Chris Finch, who has limited his minutes pretty drastically so far this season.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Terrence Shannon Jr. – OUT (foot)