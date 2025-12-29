Matchup Notes: Can the Chicago Bulls Handle the Timberwolves' Size & Superstar?

After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Chicago Bulls (15-16) will face another clutch superstar on Monday night.

Let's talk about what the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12) bring to the floor and what the Bulls need to do to avoid another losing streak.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Matchup Notes

Dec 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) congratulates guard Anthony Edwards (5) on his basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

• The Minnesota Timberwolves are an efficient basketball team in virtually every sense. They pair a Top 10 effective field goal percentage with the fourth-lowest opponent effective field goal percentage. They limit turnovers, get to the free throw line consistently, and have only six teams shooting better than them behind the arc. Is there one thing that Minnesota does significantly better than anyone else in the league? Not necessarily. But few teams in the NBA are as dangerously balanced.

• For the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota's defense should be the major concern. They rank 8th in the NBA in defensive rating, holding teams to just 45.8 percent shooting and 114.7 points per game. Whether it be the rim-protecting prowess of Rudy Gobert, the versatile length of Jaden McDaniels, the positional size of Naz Reid, or the wicked athleticism of Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are well-equipped to handle a Bulls offense that has ranked Top 5 over their last five games.

• Minnesota allows the 11th-fewest points per play in transition, per Cleaning the Glass. This has also resulted in allowing only 13.7 fastbreak points a night, which ranks sixth-lowest in the NBA. We all know the Bulls' offense leans heavily on its tempo and ability to create easy looks at the rim in the open floor. Will they be able to find that rhythm tonight? If one thing is for sure, Minnesota also isn't going to give them many mistakes to turn into fastbreak buckets. The Timberwolves have been one of the better teams at controlling the ball this season and limiting their turnovers.

• With that said, Minnesota has lost two in a row, and there is an interesting similarity between those two performances by their opponent. Both the Nuggets and Nets finished the night with 30+ assists. A Timberwolves opponent had not done that since November 14. The Bulls have averaged 29.5 assists over the course of this season and have dished 34.0 a night during this 5-1 stretch. Does that mean crossing the threshold will guarantee them the win? Not at all. However, it does suggest that consistent ball movement is one way to break down the Timberwolves' defense. While they have great size on the court at all times, they aren't necessarily the fastest bunch.

• Speaking of which, the Brooklyn Nets are fresh off dominating the Timberwolves inside. They shot a staggering 33-39 from the paint in their shocking 123-107 win over the West's current 6th seed. Again, this is a good defense without a lot of weapons, but they have sat in the middle of the pack in terms of points in the paint allowed. There is a chance the Bulls' downhill offense will find a groove.

• Chicago could also find some real success at the free throw line. Minnesota has allowed 25.9 attempts a night, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. Now, they do counter that shooting nearly 28.0 attempts of their own each night, but it's still a potential area where the Bulls' guards can leave their mark. Coby White has been excellent at forcing fouls so far this season, averaging a career-high 6.5 attempts per game. Giddey has also seen his nightly visits to the charity stripe reach an all-time high. If the Bulls do end up pulling off the win tonight, there is a good chance that means both players repeatedly got into the teeth of the defense.

• A major concern for the Bulls tonight is the absence of Zach Collins, who has already been ruled out with toe soreness. This isn't the game where you want to have a lack of size. Collins has played great since returning from his wrist injury, helping the Bulls unlock a double-big lineup that has yielded great results late in games. Whether it be the Gobert-Randle duo or the Randle-Reid tandem, the Bulls would have LOVED to have their most physical big man on the floor tonight. All things considered, this projects to be a very tough game on the lighter Matas Buzelis.

• The Bulls are tied for playing the second-most clutch games this season, as well as having the second-most clutch wins in 2025-26. However, if this one ends up tight down the stretch, the odds may not be in their favor. Anthony Edwards has proven to be one of the best closers in basketball. He has scored 68 points in clutch performances this season, which is the fifth-most in the NBA, per NBA Stats. As the Bulls have been reminded twice this year by the Bucks, superstars matter in crunch time. Especially when we consider this team's defensive shortcomings, it's hard to imagine they can stop Edwards when the game is on the line.