Chicago Bulls Injury Update: Sounds Like Anfernee Simons Will Miss More Time

The injuries keep coming for the Chicago Bulls.

Following news that Jaden Ivey would sit for at least two weeks with knee soreness, Anfernee Simons was forced to leave Chicago's game against the Pistons after only 13 minutes on the court. The guard was experiencing an issue with his wrist, which prompted the team to do some imaging.

Head coach Billy Donovan has now revealed that recent tests showed a fracture in Simons' wrist, per The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi. He apparently first sustained the injury during training camp with the Boston Celtics this season, and it has yet to heal fully.

The good news is that Donovan appeared to rule out any immediate need for surgery. Instead, he characterized the injury as a pain tolerance issue. What that means for Simons' return to the court, however, remains a valid question. The Bulls will simply have to monitor how he's feeling before considering a return date.

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All things considered, this is another brutal blow for a team that has lost 10 straight games. Simons' adjustment to Donovan's system was arguably the smoothest, and there is no question he instantly became the best long-range shooter on the roster. Likewise, while he never necessarily felt destined to stick around past this offseason, his fit next to Josh Giddey made a lot of sense on paper. Seeing those two clock some meaningful minutes together could prove worthwhile for this front office.

Simons' absence will now open the door even further for Rob Dillingham to leave his mark. The 21-year-old guard is one of the only new players under contract for next season, meaning it will continue to be in Chicago's best interest to prioritize his development. A former Top 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, there is still reason to believe he could be a valuable part of this organization's future.

In other injury news, Jalen Smith will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a calf strain. The big man has been dealing with injury on-and-off for the last month, and he was forced to leave Sunday's game after experiencing tightness. Already extremely limited in the size department, any game Smith has to miss will create an extra hurdle for this Bulls rotation.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (toe)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Charlotte Hornets injury Report

Liam McNeeley – OUT (ankle)

