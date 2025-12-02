Chicago Bulls Injury Update: Kevin Huerter Joins a Very Long List of Injured Players

The Chicago Bulls ran into some trouble early in their Monday night matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Kevin Huerter, who started his third consecutive game in place of an injured Bull, was forced to leave the game only 6 minutes in. According to the team's social media account, the forward left with an adductor injury. This comes only two games removed from Huerter missing his first game of the season due to pelvic soreness.

The Chicago Bulls Have a Busy Injury Report

For the Chicago Bulls, Huerter's absence bumped their official injury report up to seven players. Coby White, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, Dalen Terry, Noa Essengue, and Zach Collins were each ruled out prior to tip-off.

White was held out due to left calf tightness and congestion. It's worth noting that this is not the same calf that forced White to miss the first 11 games of the 2025-26 season. Nevertheless, the Bulls have been working him back slowly since his return in mid-November, watching his minutes closely and holding him out of back-to-back sets. This is why White did not suit up for the team's last meeting against the Pacers, which came 24 hours after the Bulls' loss to Charlotte. Will this new injury cause the training staff to keep some of White's restrictions in place, or will he be a full go upon his return?

As for Isaac Okoro, the Bulls have not had him in the lineup since their loss against the Miami Heat on November 17. He continues to deal with a back injury. Acquiring him in the offseason to help on the defensive end, the Bulls are undoubtedly missing the 24-year-old's skill set. The team holds a 116.8 defensive rating, which is 23rd in the NBA.

Nov 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) goes up for a shot under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Jalen Smith is missing his second game with a hamstring strain. Emerging as a key part of the team's bench, the Bulls are very limited at the five without Smith or Collins available. Collins has yet to play this season with a wrist injury. The Bulls have leaned on second-round pick and two-way player Lachlan Olbrich with both their reserve big men out.

Finally, Dalen Terry is missing his fifth game with a calf injury, while rookie Noa Essengue has been ruled out for his second straight game with a shoulder contusion suffered in the G League. Neither has been a mainstay in the Bulls' rotation this season, though Terry started to carve out a potential defensive role in the games before his injury.

As if the Chicago Bulls' 3-9 stretch has not been difficult enough to navigate, this increasingly long injury report has undoubtedly become an obstacle. Depth was a substantial part of this group's hot start, and this superstar-less roster will need that to be the case again if they want to re-enter the playoff mix.