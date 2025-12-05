Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Ayo Dosunmu Joins List, Will Coby White Return? More

The Chicago Bulls injury report remains stuffed to the brim.

Over the last handful of games, head coach Billy Donovan has been without multiple starters and rotation players. While he was able to welcome back Dalen Terry ahead of Wednesday night's meeting with the Brooklyn Nets, he saw Tre Jones join the long list of bumps and bruises before tip-off with an ankle sprain.

Jones is now in line to miss his second consecutive game, as the latest official injury report lists him as doubtful. Jalen Smith and Isaac Okoro have received the same designation before Friday's battle with Indiana. Smith was upgraded to questionable before Chicago's last game, only to be ruled out again. He has now seemingly taken a step back in his recovery from a hamstring strain and will likely miss his fourth straight outing.

As for Okoro, he has not suited up since the Bulls' embarrassing 143-107 loss to the Miami Heat. This will be his seventh game stuck on the sideline with a back injury, and K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network shared on Thursday that he does not appear particularly close to a return.

Nov 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) goes up for a shot under pressure from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The same can be said about Kevin Huerter, who exited Chicago's matchup with the Magic after only six minutes of action. He suffered an adductor strain that the Bulls will not re-evaluate until sometime next week.

In other frustrating news, the Bulls saw Ayo Dosunmu added to Friday's report as questionable with a thumb injury. The guard has been a reliable spot starter for this team throughout the season, appearing in 19 of their 21 games. He has been one of their more consistent sources of offense, averaging 15.8 points on a wildly impressive 52.9 percent shooting from the field.

The good news is that Coby White at least saw his status upgraded over the last couple of days. While there was some initial concern after he sustained a calf strain, further evaluation showed that White dodged any major issues. The guard has been considered day-to-day since and is now questionable after sitting out the last three games.

When on the floor, White has picked up where he left off last season. The guard has led the team with 24.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. He's also shown no hesitancy when it comes to using his explosive speed and aggressive downhill scoring ability. The guard is averaging 7.4 free throw attempts this season, which could especially come in handy as Chicago looks for revenge on Indiana. The Pacers' defense has allowed their opponents to shoot more free throws than any other team this season.

Zach Collins is also questionable for the second straight game as he hopes to make his season debut. The big man has yet to play this season due to a wrist injury suffered in the preseason. We have talked countless times about his potential impact on this group, especially as their defense allows the third-most points in the paint per game.

Collins said earlier this week that if his additional work with the training staff went well, he was hoping to be back on the floor soon. If he doesn't suit up tonight, his next opportunity will be Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Expect him to be on a minutes restriction whenever the Bulls do give him the green light.

If one thing is for sure, a Collin return would be a huge help tonight. The Bulls have had to lean heavily on second-round pick Lachlan Olbrich with both reserve bigs banged up. While the rookie hasn't necessarily played poorly, there is no question that the Bulls could use more experience out there as they look to snap their losing streak.

Full Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Kevin Huerter – OUT (adductor)

Jalen Smith – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Tre Jones – DOUBTFUL (ankle)

Isaac Okoro – DOUBTFUL (back)

Coby White – QUESTIONABLE (calf)

Ayo Dosunmu – QUESTIONABLE (thumb)

Zach Collins – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Dalen Terry – PROBABLE (calf)

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (wrist)

Full Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Quenton Jackson – OUT (hamstring)

Aaron Nesmith – OUT (knee)

Ben Sheppard – OUT (calf)

Obi Toppin – OUT (foot)

Kam Jones – OUT (back)