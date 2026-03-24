Right on the Cusp of a Return, Chicago Bulls' Jaden Ivey May Be Hurt Again

Everything was trending up for Jaden Ivey. The recently acquired guard was upgraded to questionable ahead of the team's meeting with the Houston Rockets on Monday night. While it still felt unlikely that he would suit up, it surely opened the door for Ivey to return later in the week.

This also came in the wake of a very encouraging update from head coach Billy Donovan. He told reporters that Ivey's knee pain had subsided, and the guard was in line to travel with the team on their upcoming four-game trip. They will face the 76ers, Thunder, Grizzlies, and Spurs on the road before returning for their third-to-last game at the United Center on April 1.

The timing may not have been perfect, but it at least meant the Bulls would have some time to evaluate Ivey ahead of his restricted free agency. The guard only played four games before knee soreness sidelined him, and those performances left a lot to be desired. If the organization is going to move forward with Ivey long-term, gaining a larger sample size of his fit with Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis is paramount.

Alas, things may have gone south yet again. Ahead of Monday's meeting at the United Center, Donovan told reporters that Ivey bumped knees with a teammate in practice. The situation was apparently bad enough that the 24-year-old had to see a doctor, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Donovan did not necessarily change Ivey's timeline on the spot, but he did admit that his status for the road trip is now TBD.

Another Bump in the Road for Jaden Ivey and the Bulls

Jan 30, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To add to the concern, the Chicago Bulls have already downgraded Jaden Ivey to out for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Once again, the guard entered the week as questionable and looked primed to make his return at some point in the coming days.

The good news is the Bulls continue to list the same ailment, known as left patellofemoral pain syndrome, for Ivey. The fact that there isn't some kind of new problem to report is promising, though we have yet to receive any kind of official update from Donovan or the team. Until the Bulls can provide a more definitive report, it's hard to know if Ivey remains on track to play this season.

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls and Ivey might as well operate out of an abundance of caution. As great as it may be for him to get on the floor with the team's future building blocks, his health remains the obvious priority. The guard has experienced some serious issues since entering the league, and shutting things down early may go a long way toward finally getting things back on track.

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