Chicago Bulls Just Got Even More of a Reason to Ride the Tank Wave

The Chicago Bulls were late to the party ... but at least they brought dip!

After hesitating for years to drastically shake up the roster, Arturas Karnisovas finally did just that during the first week of February. He dismantled things with a slew of trades, moving off seven players in exchange for a pile of second-round picks and a few young players in need of a fresh start. The underwhelming return was a reflection of how long it took for this organization to come to its senses. But, hey, something is better than nothing.

One also shouldn't fail to consider what the Bulls' roster blowup could mean this May. Aside from the immediate trade return, this is the kind of decision that may work wonders once the NBA Draft Lottery hits. The team has already seen its odds at a Top 4 pick increase since deadline day. They have moved behind both the Hornets and Bucks, sliding into 9th.

If the ping pong balls were summoned today, Chicago would have a 20.3 percent chance at a Top 4 selection and a 4.5 percent shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Those chances would increase to 26.3 percent and 6.0 percent if they were to swap spots with the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit 2.5 games worse in the 8th spot.

To be sure, monitoring lottery odds has never been a popular strategy inside the Advocate Center. The Chicago Bulls have repeatedly turned their nose up to tanking, insisting on "competitive integrity." But finally buying into the strategy certainly feels as if it might be in their best interest, especially since this may be their last time to take advantage of the strategy.

Can the Chicago Bulls Cash in Before Anti-Tanking Rules?

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Chicago Bulls were still on the fence about joining the tank face (and the latest Jaden Ivey situation implies they might be), the NBA's announcement should push them over the edge.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, commissioner Adam Silver is on the verge of establishing anti-tanking rules. The top executive reportedly informed the NBA's 30 governors that changes are likely to go into effect as soon as next season. Some of the options under consideration include freezing lottery odds at the All-Star break, no longer allowing a team to pick Top 4 in consecutive years, having odds formed off two-year records, and flattening odds altogether. Charania shared a more expansive list on ESPN.

The news comes in the wake of the NBA league office fining the Utah Jazz $500,000 for their supposed tanking methods. The Indiana Pacers were also slapped with a $100,000 fine. Silver said at All-Star Weekend that he believes the issue is worse this year than in the past, motivating him to make a meaningful change.

On the one hand, this could certainly be viewed as good news for a franchise like the Bulls. Unlikely to embrace any kind of tanking strategy long-term, the damage done when stringing together mediocre seasons could now be less severe. On the other hand, if the Bulls were genuinely prepared to join the tank club that has helped so many in the past, the timing couldn't be worse.

Whether or not the NBA can actually settle on a rule that works remains to be seen. A non-flat lottery system is almost always going to lead to some positional strategizing. With that said, any rule is bound to make tanking more difficult, so the Bulls might as well try to make it work for them while it's easiest!

Again, only 2.5 games currently sit between the Bulls and the 8th-best lottery odds. Making up that kind of ground will be difficult, but this Bulls team has also lost 10 of its last 11 games. They haven't won back-to-back contests in nearly a month. While things may turn around as this group settles in, the Bulls haven't shown many positive signs. This might be the last year they can reap the benefits of that.