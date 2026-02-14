Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis Looked the Part in Rising Stars Victory

Third time is the charm!

When Matas Buzelis stepped onto the court at the Intuit Dome on Friday night, it marked his third consecutive appearance in the NBA's Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend. He first competed as part of G League Ignite during the 2024 season, headlining a group of G League standouts. Then, after coming off the board No. 11 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Buzelis went on to earn a spot during his strong rookie campaign with the Chicago Bulls.

To be sure, he managed to turn a head or two during each appearance. Buzelis nailed a game-winner for the G League squad in Year 1 before recording a very balanced stat line in Year 2. In neither event, however, did it feel like he stole the spotlight. But you can make the case that he did that in Year 3.

Matas Buzelis Shines in Rising Stars Game

Feb 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team Vince frontcourt Matas Buzelis (14) of the Chicago Bulls shoots during an NBA All Star Rising Stars championship game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the 76ers' VJ Edgecombe may have walked away with the Rising Stars MVP award, Buzelis was right in the middle of the team's championship celebration. And for good reason. The forward finished with 10 points across the two games and added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. He was easily among the most aggressive players on the floor, showing off how well-rounded his offensive game has become.

His first bucket of the night was a smooth three-pointer on his team's second trip down the court. A few possessions later, he would dish an assist to Edgecombe before eventually forcing his way to the charity stripe with a strong baseline drive.

Of course, he also didn't wait long to throw down his first slam of the evening. With Team Melo leading 29-27, Jaylen Wells spotted Buzelis making a break for the rim. The Memphis Grizzlies youngster proceeded to lob it up for the Bull, who threw it down with two hands.

Jaylen Wells sends Matas upstairs 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SjB1D07XmI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 14, 2026

Nevertheless, it was the championship game where Buzelis posted his two best highlights. He put Team Vince on the board with another emphatic jam. The ball found him at the top of the key, only for him to fly past the seven-foot Donovan Clingan, take a step into the restricted area, and rise for the one-handed dunk.

He made it look easy ...

Matas with the right hand hammer 🔨 pic.twitter.com/eSgO4oMgVb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 14, 2026

His best play of the night came moments later. This time, Derik Queen dropped the ball off to Buzelis in the middle of the paint. With Clingan stationed in front of him again, Buzelis took a dribble toward the free-throw line to force the big man to take a step forward. He then hit the former seventh overall pick with a nasty spin move before nailing the underhand finish.

The footwork was remarkably impressive ...

MATAS WITH THE FOOTWORK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EVCBiylg8z — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 14, 2026

Look, nobody is declaring Buzelis the next face of the league because of a few Rising Stars highlights. The event itself is only slightly more competitive than what fans have come to see on Sundays. But Buzelis still did what he was supposed to as a seasoned vet of the competition. He tried to put on the kind of show that fans want to see and played with the confidence of a budding star.

It may not always feel like it, but opportunities like these can still hold a lot of weight. Not only can it help put Buzelis on the national radar, but it can serve as a reminder to both him and the Bulls that he belongs on that kind of stage. Each side needs to understand and believe in the potential Buzelis possesses.

Of course, what matters most is still going to be what the 21-year-old does in a Bulls uniform over the next month and a half. He has a huge opportunity ahead of him to grow even more offensively and establish himself as a young leader for the organization. Hoisting a trophy high at All-Star Weekend, however, can be part of the process. A little hardware never hurts morale!