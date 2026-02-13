Matas Buzelis' 3rd Rising Stars Game is a Reminder of Much Higher Expectations

For the second straight season, Matas Buzelis will serve as the Chicago Bulls' lone representative at All-Star Weekend.

The second-year forward is set to compete in the 2026 Rising Stars event, which will help tip off the three-day festivities on Friday night at the Intuit Dome. The tournament will begin at 8:55 p.m. CT exclusively on Peacock, and it will pit some of the league's top freshmen and sophomores against each other.

Interestingly enough, however, this will be Buzelis' third time overall competing in the star-studded contest. The forward was part of the G League standouts who participated in 2023, only a handful of months before the draft. Reaching lottery-pick status with the Ignite, Buzelis made the most of the opportunity, knocking down a game-winner to beat the NBA squad that featured rookies Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

Buzelis' second appearance – and first with the Bulls – saw him spend less time on the floor. He got a taste of revenge, as his squad lost to the group of G-Leaguers 40-39. Still, Buzelis impressed with one of the more well-rounded stat lines of the night. He posted 4 points with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in less than 10 minutes off the bench.

And, of course, he threw down an electric transition slam.

Nevertheless, Buzelis' third go at things projects to be his best yet. The forward has only continued to rise up the NBA ranks, which is precisely why the league has continued to feature him at All-Star Weekend. This season has seen the forward nearly double his stats from his rookie campaign, as he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Buzelis has also shot a highly encouraging 37.2 percent from deep on a career-high 5.5 attempts a night.

Compared to his fellow 2025 NBA Draft class members, few have had a better sophomore campaign. Buzelis leads all players with 834 points scored, and his 296 rebounds sit fifth-highest behind four more traditional big men. As for his 81 blocked shots, only the seven-foot Alex Sarr has more. In fact, when compared to the NBA as a whole, Buzelis ranks Top 10 in swats behind a handful of the league's top defenders.

The Chicago Bulls organization may find itself in a precarious spot, but this evening serves as an important reminder that not all hope is lost. Buzelis genuinely remains one of the league's most intriguing young talents. His versatile two-way skill set gives him the highest ceiling of any Bulls player in quite some time.

Speaking of which, as exciting and well-deserved as these Rising Stars appearances are, all they do is raise the bar higher. This year's event, which also represents the final time he is eligible, essentially serves as a formal introduction to the next chapter of his career. This is particularly true when we consider the drastic roster moves that his front office leader just made.

The Bulls only put more confidence into Buzelis with their aggressive teardown. He and Josh Giddey have now very clearly been singled out as the franchise's two long-term building blocks. In other words, his development is no longer simply a fun story to follow, but an essential part of this organization's future. The progress that we have seen so far this season must continue, particularly over the next handful of weeks.

The Bulls might as well now be his for the taking. Especially with Giddey still working his way back from a hamstring injury, the door has swung wide open for Buzelis to take over both as an on-court initiator and off-court leader. Might there be bumps in the road with such a new-look roster? Absolutely, but it's Buzelis' job to turn those bumps into launch pads.

Who is On Matas Buzelis' Rising Stars Team?

Matas Buzelis will suit up for Vince Carter's squad at the 2026 Rising Stars event. The competition will pit four teams against each other for the crown. Three of those squads will feature a mix of the NBA's top freshmen and sophomores, while the third team will give some of the G League's top performers a chance to shine.

The following players make up Buzelis' seven-man team:

– Carter Bryant (Replaced Cedric Coward)

– Egor Demin

– VJ Edgecombe

– Kyshawn George

– Derik Queen

– Jaylen Wells

George and Wells join Buzelis as the only second-year players on the roster, meaning the Bulls' forward could be in store for a decent workload. Team Vince will match up against Tracey McGrady's team in the second semi-final round matchup. T-Mac's squad is headlined by 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr (Wizards) and 2025 No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel (Hornets). You can find the full NBA Rising Stars lineup on the NBA's website.