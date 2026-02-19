It's Go Time for the Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis, And He Knows It

CHICAGO – Matas Buzelis had a busier All-Star break than most of his Chicago Bulls teammates.

Not only did the 21-year-old compete in the NBA's Rising Stars event for the third consecutive year, but he also helped lead his team to victory. He scored 10 points over the two contests and gave fans a full taste of the Buzelis experience. The versatile forward splashed a three, soared for a pair of emphatic jams, and even hit fellow sophomore Donovan Clingan with a nasty spin move into the underhand finish.

The Bulls sure hope that their next 27 games feature plenty of similar highlights. Taking a stick of dynamite to their roster over this year's deadline, the front office made clear who they believe to be part of their plans moving forward. Buzelis is most certainly on that list, and he may very well sit right at the top.

Of course, the Bulls' decision to build with Buzelis in mind comes as little surprise. He has easily been one of the most impressive talents from the 2024 NBA Draft class, flashing the kind of two-way versatility the Bulls have missed for years. He has nearly doubled his stats from last season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks a night.

Even more importantly, his scoring efficiency has only improved with the increased volume. His success rate from downtown, in particular, has started to put many pre-draft questions to bed. The forward is currently shooting 37.2 percent on 5.5 attempts per game.

None of this is to say there isn't work to be done. Billy Donovan has still had a tight leash on the forward at times, whether it be for missed defensive assignments or questionable shot selection. There is also no doubt that his lack of upper-body strength remains an issue. Bigger wings have consistently given him problems on both ends over the course of the season.

But, at some point, the training wheels have to come off, and now might be the perfect time for the Bulls to grab the screwdriver. The completely reimagined roster has created a clear opening for Buzelis to take on an even greater workload both on and off the court. He is now shockingly one of the organization's longest-tenured players, and that comes with a level of responsibility he sounds fully prepared to take on.

“I always wanted to be a leader and be more vocal," Buzelis said after Wednesday's practice. "I feel like this is an opportunity to show what I can do and try to lead the guys, steer the guys in the right direction … I’m just trying to be more vocal out there.”

To be clear, Buzelis admitted that being thrust into this position in Year 2 is a little odd, but who can blame him? Seldom does any NBA player see half their team moved mid-season – let alone during their second year in the league.

Still, belief has never been an issue for Buzelis, who has toed the line between cocky and confident ever since his stint with the G League Ignite. If anything, this is why he always felt like a needed addition for an organization with as many teeth as a newborn baby.

“My game just grows more the more games I play. The more I learn, I just keep grinding, playing basketball, keeping the main thing the main thing," Buzelis said. "Eventually, my talent will take over. But right now we’re focused on teaching the guy’s new thing and trying to win.”

The winning part will most definitely be a challenge. Chicago has yet to pick up a victory since their active trade deadline and has now dropped nine of their last ten games. Their schedule is also projected to be among the toughest in the NBA, and it all starts with three of the Top 5 teams in the East coming to the United Center over the next week.

Nevertheless, if anyone will say they are up for the challenge, it would be the former No. 11 overall pick. I suppose that's why you can call him a Rising Star.

“I’ll be ready for war tomorrow. Seven O’Clock," Buzelis said.