Chicago Bulls Off Day: Concern for Simons? Is Buzelis Taking too Many 3s? More

Believe it or not, the Chicago Bulls' back-to-back set against two of the East's top teams didn't go too hot.

While the new-look roster deserves some credit for hanging with the New York Knicks on Sunday, their 10-straight losses tell the whole story. Winning is going to be extremely difficult for this group over the next month and a half, but that might end up being best-case-scenario for this franchise, depending on how the ping pong balls land.

Nevertheless, there are always reasons to watch and storylines to follow. Let's go over a few as the Bulls catch their breath before three more games this week.

Collin Sexton is Sending the Right Message

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

You can imagine my surprise when I was the only one sitting outside the Advocate Center gym doors on Saturday morning. I guess the Chicago Bulls aren't the talk of the town!

After being let in to observe the end of shootaround, Collin Sexton walked over for what was an unexpected one-on-one chat. We discussed his transition to a new team – one that has become increasingly comfortable by the day – and how the Bulls might be able to hang with the No. 1 Detroit Pistons. Sexton spoke about J.B. Bickerstaff, his former head coach, and how he fully understands the physicality Bickerstaff-coached teams bring to the floor.

Of course, the Bulls would go on to drop that game, as well as the one 24 hours later against the Knicks. But what Sexton shared regarding the experience he's collected over the years feels even more poignant after the back-to-back defeats.

"Definitely been in all roles, at the end of the day, so I know how to adapt. But also I know how to be myself, so I want to come out and show what I can do. Bringing energy and being a true competitor each and every time I step between those lines; That's something I know I can do for the team. At the end of the day, that's one of those controllables ... You can't control the weather outside. You can't control the referee's call. There are a lot of things you can't control within the game, but you can control the energy you give and your competitive nature."

Particularly in the wake of ten straight losses, having someone who can preach this mentality feels essential. While Sexton may be only 27 years old, he is the third-oldest player on this current roster. In terms of seasons in the league, only Zach Collins currently has him beat (though, Collins has played considerably more games). If anyone understands how important it is to stay the course and ride the wave of an NBA season, it would be Sexton.

The truth is, the road is likely to remain rather bumpy for the foreseeable future. This much mid-season change rarely ends well for a team, especially as injuries continue to stack up. However, players are still fighting for their next contract or working to develop their games. For those doing the latter, it feels especially important to have a voice like Sexton's in the locker room. Whether it's Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, or Rob Dillingham, understanding that every game is still an opportunity to better yourself for the future is key.

"I'm 8 years in. I feel like I've seen so much," Sexton said. "I've been able to lead other guys, but also I've been able to be a mentor to the younger guys. Just show them that everyone's path is going to be different, or you might have a few ups, a few downs, but at the end of the day, as long as you work each and every day and you're given the opportunity to work, it's all you can ask for."

Anfernee Simons Needs Imaging

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons (22) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Turns out finding more Rob Dillingham minutes could be easier than expected. Previously a heavily congested backcourt, the Chicago Bulls have seen plenty of minutes open up over the last handful of days.

First, Jaden Ivey started to experience knee soreness, which led the organization to rule him out for at least the next two weeks. He was initially the odd man out of the rotation following the return of both Josh Giddey and Tre Jones last week. Then, one game after Ivey's DNP, Anfernee Simons was forced to leave the Bulls' loss to the Detroit Pistons with a wrist injury.

Not only was Simons ruled out for Sunday night's contest, but Billy Donovan proceeded to share that his injury would require further imaging. While we're still waiting for the results of those tests, it sure sounds as if Simons' absence could stretch well past one game. For a Bulls team that's currently in the thick of a 10-game losing streak, that would be a tough pill to swallow. Simons has quickly proven to be one of their most effective scorers, and his fit alongside Josh Giddey makes a lot of sense on paper.

Nevertheless, the silver lining is that Dillingham should see plenty more developmental minutes in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old is the only deadline acquisition who remains under contract for next season. A former Top 8 lottery pick, the Bulls should be eager to see if an increased workload can help him trend in the right direction. There is reason to believe his limited role and playing time with the win-now Timberwolves stunted his growth.

Matas Buzelis' Shot Selection

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) warms up before an NBA game against the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This team is Matas Buzelis' for the taking. The Chicago Bulls' aggressive deadline activity clearly showed that the forward remains a key part of the plan moving forward. He has made steady progress over the last two seasons, flashing real high-level value on both sides of the ball.

Speaking of which, Buzelis has done a decent job answering one of the biggest questions about his game coming into the league. Three-point shooting almost surely played a role in his slide down the draft board in 2024. He shot comfortably below 30.0 percent from behind the arc during his one season with the G League Ignite. Nevertheless, his jump shot always appeared well-crafted, and there was hope that some NBA coaching would increase his efficiency.

All things considered, this is exactly what has transpired. Buzelis shot 36.1 percent from long range during his rookie campaign. He now holds that exact same clip during his sophomore season on nearly double the attempts a night. It's a solid number for a six-foot-ten forward, as well as one that opposing teams most certainly have to respect.

There is a case to make, however, that Buzelis has started to lean a little too heavily into his jumper. What has long made the forward such a tantalizing talent is the potential to put the ball on the floor and finish around the rim. Buzelis is an incredible athlete with above-average handles and feel for his size. We've watched him finish over the top of smaller defenders countless times, as well as trip up bigger defenders with his dexterity.

The Bulls shouldn't want him to be chucking up 7+ attempts from distance each game, but that's exactly what he has done during the month of February. In fact, 66 of his 107 field goal attempts over the last nine games have come from downtown. That's nearly 62.0 percent! Over the last three games, in particular, Buzelis has taken approximately 72.0 percent of his attempts from deep.

Do the Bulls want Buzelis to be confident letting it fly? Of course. But how much of this is confidence versus scheme and situation? Are they not uplifting him enough offensively, and thus forcing him to become a more stationary player? This is what it has felt like watching the last handful of games, and the Bulls' goal should be to encourage the exact opposite over the next month.