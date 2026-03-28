The Chicago Bulls' Play-In Streak Has Painfully Come to an End – What Now?

The Chicago Bulls were in full control during the first half in Oklahoma City – just like everyone expected. With a loss meaning elimination from the postseason field, it only felt right that Billy Donovan's Bulls would somehow pull off the upset over the defending champions. Few teams have been better at refusing to accept the inevitable in recent years.

Isaac Okoro had 17 points at the halftime break, setting a new Bulls career high for points in a half. Tre Jones had dished 8 assists and Collin Sexton was a perfect 6-6 from the field. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis – the team's only true core pieces – had a marginal impact on their shocking 67-62 lead. But, hey, a win is a win, right? Who cares about better lottery odds and/or long-term development when your competitive integrity is on the line!?

The Thunder saved the Bulls from themselves. They ramped up the defensive pressure and watched Chicago shoot a disastrous 8-29 in the third quarter. A determined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed up a 5-14 first half with an 8-9 showing at the charity stripe to help his squad win the frame by 12. The Thunder would go on to outscore Chicago 69-46 and cruise to victory.

On the one hand, it was a textbook tank loss. The Bulls played respectable basketball for two and a half quarters with one of the best teams in the NBA, only to take their foot off the gas to lock in the loss. On the other hand, in no way did this feel by design. It instead felt far more like a perfect representation of what the Bulls have been for years – painfully mediocre.

The Bulls' MO has always been to compete with the best of them until the talent gap proves to be too steep to overcome. It's a strategy that leads to the middle, which is the exact place this front office insisted they wanted to depart. I guess they deserve some credit for accomplishing that. The official elimination means the meaningless Play-In Tournament streak comes to an end. It also continues to suggest that more change is on the horizon for this roster, as this front office has even less material now to justify following the status quo.

Still, the Bulls are very much at risk of finishing with merely the 10th-best lottery odds. They are currently trading places with the Milwaukee Bucks, who have also appeared to switch their focus to tanking the rest of the way. The Bulls' decision not to face reality sooner is likely to keep them from taking true advantage of a historic draft class. The NBA is all about going full speed in one direction. Either win with a purpose or lose with a purpose. The Bulls have been doing donuts in the parking lot and have finally stalled out.

So ... What Now?

Mar 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Meaningful change is hard to bank on in Chicago, but it sure feels like the organization could be the closest it has been in years. The Billy Donovan rumors are in full swing, as the head coach remains a popular name in the North Carolina conversation. Many of the recent reports have even suggested that the interest is coming from Donovan's camp just as much as it is the Tar Heels' brain trust.

Even the front office feels like it could be due for a shake-up. While this may be less likely than a change to the head coach chair, now would be a very natural time to bring in new ideas. If the Bulls have done anything well over the last year-plus, it would be creating roster and financial flexibility. Chicago has about as close to a clean slate as you can have in today's NBA, so does ownership really want to trust the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley tandem to build from the ground up again?

If one thing is for sure, there are going to be plenty of new faces on the court next year. Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey – regardless of coaching or front office swaps – are well-positioned to remain as centerpieces for 2026-27. Noa Essengue and whoever the team adds in the 2026 NBA Draft are also likely to be considered true building blocks. After that, however, it's hard to know who could stick around for the long haul.

Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller have shown flashes and remain under contract, but can we consider them a genuine piece of the puzzle yet? The latter perhaps more than the former. Jaden Ivey only suited up for four games and is now headed toward restricted free agency.

Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons don't seem to fit the timeline and are likely to head to more competitive environments. Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele felt like short-term answers at an extremely weak position. Tre Jones and Jalen Smith have been great in their roles this year, but that word says it all. Those two are complementary pieces and not the kinds that turn a franchise around. And don't even get me started on the $18.0 million a year man, Patrick Williams!

The opportunities are endless in Chicago, but that's also part of the problem. As great as it is to have a relatively clean canvas, what good is it if the person holding the paintbrush has no artistic flair? A lot is riding on this offseason, and the Bulls have some big decisions to make from top to bottom.

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