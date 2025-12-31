Chicago Bulls Provide Update on Coby White, Josh Giddey As Gauntlet Schedule Begins

The Chicago Bulls officially provided health updates on both Coby White and Josh Giddey ahead of their New Year's Eve matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Initially listed as having hamstring tightness, news surfaced on Wednesday that Giddey had actually suffered a strain and would require multiple weeks to rehab the injury. Bulls PR confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, sharing that Giddey will be re-evaluated in two weeks. This means the team's lead ball-handler and distributor will miss at least the next nine games.

As for White, his update was slightly more encouraging. The guard will be re-evaluated in one week after leaving Monday's game with calf tightness. White missed the entire preseason and first 11 games of the regular season because of a calf strain suffered in August. Chicago took White's return incredibly slow, limiting his minutes and sitting him in back-to-back sets. Nevertheless, an issue with the same calf has flared up, and it came only two days after White played his first back-to-back of the season.

White's one-week window means he will miss at least the team's next five games. Four of those will come against teams the Bulls have already lost to this season, while the other will be against a Celtics squad that currently sits third in the Eastern Conference.

Dec 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, the Bulls also provided a status update on Zach Collins. The big man had already been ruled out for the team's last meeting with the Timberwolves, and Billy Donovan shared with K.C. Johnson that he expected him to be out for at least the remainder of the week. The Bulls now say that Collins' toe injury will have to be re-evaluated in 10 days. He will officially miss the next seven games.

It's important to keep in mind that the term "re-evaluation" typically suggests that the Bulls do not expect any of the three players to return on that date. While they will certainly have their fingers crossed that each of them appears significantly healthier, they will likely need additional time to rehab and ramp back up.

Let's also not forget that the trade deadline is only five weeks away. Depending on what happens over the next handful of games, the Bulls may be preparing for a full sell-off. If that is the case, there could be very little rush to bring any of them back, especially the two guards.

Speaking of which, it will be particularly interesting to see how the Bulls handle Coby White. He has been one of the most popular names on the trade market this season. Will this injury change that? If so, will the Bulls feel eager to get him back on the floor ASAP to calm the nerves of interested teams? If not, could they sit him extra long to eliminate the concern of more issues arising right before the deadline?

If one thing is for sure, the Chicago Bulls' upcoming schedule is as brutal as it gets. While the competition may not be the toughest, the next two weeks will arguably be the most exhausting of the season. Chicago played nine games in 14 days, and this includes four games in the next six days. The Bulls have taken pride in their depth this season, but there is no question that the congested schedule makes this a horrible time to be without their top two leading scorers and ball-handlers.

After the Bulls face off against a Pelicans team that has beaten them twice this season, they will battle the Magic, Hornets, Celtics, and Pistons all before the first week of January comes to an end.