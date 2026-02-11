Life After Chicago: An Update on Where All Seven Former Bulls Ended Up

With the trade deadline waters finally settled, it's time to recap where the Chicago Bulls' old friends ended up.

Several have already taken on a meaningful role with their new teams, while a couple of others are still waiting to see if any playing time is coming their way. This includes former first-round pick Dalen Terry, who finally found his new team on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven Chicago Bulls Find New Teams ...

Nov 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) and guard Coby White (0) return to the bench during a break in the action against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.

Nikola Vucevic – Boston Celtics

Moved to the Boston Celtics in a deal for Anfernee Simons and a potentially valuable second-round pick, Nikola Vucevic has immediately seen his role change. The big man has appeared in two games with the team thus far, clocking under 28 minutes off the bench in both outings. In his debut, Vucevic managed to record a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) to help the Celtics narrowly beat the Miami Heat.

While it's unclear if Vucevic will remain in a reserve role, the decision undoubtedly speaks to where his career may be headed. The veteran can still be a serviceable contributor, but his subpar defense may very well keep him from a starting role on a true playoff-caliber team.

It’s Nikola Vucevic’s first practice as a Celtic today pic.twitter.com/XcbEccoHVy — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) February 10, 2026

Coby White – Charlotte Hornets

The Chicago Bulls' underwhelming trade return for Coby White became even worse in the aftermath. Due to White's lingering calf injury, the Charlotte Hornets forced the Bulls to amend the deal, stripping them of a second-round pick. This means the Bulls dealt White for two future seconds, Collin Sexton, and Ousmane Dieng. The latter player was eventually flipped for Nick Richards.

White has been in street clothes since his return to his home state and is expected to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break. The good news for Charlotte, however, is that they have continued to climb the East standings. Their 9-1 stretch has vaulted them about the Bulls into the Play-In picture and within a half-game of the No. 9 seed.

Ayo Dosunmu – Minnesota Timberwolves

After months of flirting between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, the two sides landed on a deal that sent Ayo Dosunmu to the contender. In return, the Bulls accepted four second-round picks and former lottery pick Rob Dillingham.

Dosunmu's first appearance in a Timberwolves uniform left something to be desired, as he posted just 11 points in a blowout loss to the Clippers. However, the guard looked a lot more like his former self in Game 2, posting 21 points alongside Anthony Edwards for his first victory with the franchise. He shot 9-13 from the field in a +7 showing against – you guessed it – the Atlanta Hawks!

Ayo Dosunmu gets a standing ovation in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut 👏🥲 pic.twitter.com/JlCfMdk7rd — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) February 8, 2026

Julian Phillips – Minnesota Timberwolves

Julian Phillips ended up heading to the Timberwolves alongside Ayo Dosunmu. The forward had long struggled to carve out a consistent role in Chicago's rotation, and he could find it even more challenging as part of the win-now T-Wolves. Nevertheless, he did find his way onto the court for his Minnesota debut on Monday night, recording one bucket in his brief 4-minute stint.

Kevin Huerter – Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter was surprisingly the first Chicago Bulls player to be traded at this year's deadline. He was sent as part of a multi-team deal to the Detroit Pistons, who currently sit comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference. As a team that has needed some more shooting depth, the fit made sense on paper, but it has yet to come to fruition.

While Huerter has appeared in three games already for the Pistons, he has gone scoreless in two of those performances. To be sure, there is still plenty of time for him to assume a bigger role and get acclimated to the group, but this certainly isn't a deal the Bulls are kicking themselves about.

Dalen Terry – Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry didn't find a new home until Tuesday. The former No. 18 overall pick was sent to the New York Knicks in exchange for big man Guerschon Yabusele. Not too long after that news broke, the Bulls watched New York flip Terry and two second-rounders to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jose Alvarado. But the journey didn't stop there.

New Orleans proceeded to waive Terry, allowing him to enter the free agent waters. It ultimately took a few days, but the Philadelphia 76ers swooped in and signed Terry to a two-way contract. Struggling to make a name for himself in Chicago, the 23-year-old may now have to impress in the G League to earn another full-time roster spot.

Jevon Carter – Orlando Magic

Technically, Jevon Carter was the first player on the Chicago Bulls' 15-man roster to be shown the door. After initially acquiring Dario Saric in the three-team deal that also netted the Bulls multiple second-rounders, the team waived the veteran guard. He was in the final season of a three-year contract – one that was initially signed under the hope that he could be a consistent contributor.

Carter never found his footing with the Bulls despite being a respected locker room leader. Now, he will attempt to provide that same veteran leadership to the postseason-bound Orlando Magic. He signed a veteran rest-of-the-season deal.