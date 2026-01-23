Just when it feels like we are honing in on the Chicago Bulls' trade deadline plans, a new rumor throws us off the scent.

For weeks, the conversation has centered around the Bulls finally pressing the reset button. They have seven expiring contracts on the roster, as well as a couple of highly intriguing backcourt players who many expect to yield their fair share of phone calls. Heck, a report even surfaced stating that Arturas Karnisovas and Company are finally feeling the "pressure" to pick a new lane.

Joining the market as sellers feels like the only option, as it's hard to imagine any mid-season move that can lift this organization out of the Play-In Tournament picture. This year's draft class is also among the most star-studded in years, with at least three players viewed as worthy of a No. 1 pick.

Nevertheless, when has Chicago shown a willingness to prioritize draft position and undertake a true rebuild? Their long-standing stubbornness to "remain competitive" makes it impossible to accept that a sell-off is on the horizon. Until we see the moves made, it's almost easier to assume they will do the opposite, especially when a rumor emerges linking them to another veteran big man.

A Reminder of the Chicago Bulls' Link to Domantas Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Friday, Sam Amick of The Athletic released what he has heard around the NBA in the lead-up to February 5. Domantas Sabonis remains one of the more prominent players to watch as the Sacramento Kings consider their own fire sale, and Amick name-dropped Chicago as one team known to have had interest. For what it's worth, he first threw them into the mix well over a month ago, when they were facing a seven-game losing streak after their shockingly hot start.

To be sure, Amick named three other teams on the list in his most recent piece, including the Toronto Raptors. The Canadian squad has been the most heavily connected organization to Sabonis this season, and Amick specifically labeled them as being the most legitimate suitor.

Still, even referencing the Bulls' interest in Sabonis this close to the deadline serves as a cautionary reminder: We have very little clue what this front office is thinking. Again, if anything, we have repeatedly seen them push for the Play-In Tournament and refuse to invest fully into a youth movement. A Sabonis pursuit would continue that trend.

Now ... do I actually see the Bulls acquiring Sabonis in the coming weeks? No. But the fact that the Bulls have even weighed that type of transaction is the important takeaway. This feels like a front office that still very much doesn't know the direction it will go in. This feels like a front office that will continue to weigh each and every game over the next couple of weeks. After all, whether it be the Bulls' first half of 2021-22 or the 15-5 run to end 2024-25, we have seen Karnisovas talk himself into small sample sizes before.

Speaking of which, the Bulls are fresh off a clutch win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to move back to .500. And Josh Giddey looked pretty darn good in his first game back. The team now has three straight wins for the first time since mid-December. To most sick of running on the Play-In treadmill, the 22-22 record means nothing. To Karnisovas, it could mean something.