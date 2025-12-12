New Report Naming Chicago Bulls as Possible Suitor for Domantas Sabonis Feels Eerily Familiar

The trade deadline is still over seven weeks away, but the Chicago Bulls are already caught up in the drama.

Whether it be early-season speculation about Anthony Davis or a recent report that tied Minnesota to Coby White, the Bulls are an organization that many believe could make some noise this season.

The biggest reason for that is their current cap sheet. A total of seven players are headed into free agency this summer, opening an obvious trade window for the front office. Unlikely to re-sign each and every contributor, trying to move an expiring contract before that player can walk for nothing is typically seen as good business.

Additionally, the season has gone from a perfectly constructed snowman to a mushy pile of yellow-colored snow. The Bulls have lost seven consecutive games, bringing them to 3-13 over their last 16 contests. It's been a telling stretch – one that has underscored how far this organization still has to go before being viewed as truly competitive.

Indeed, many believe that continuing to move off their veteran pieces for a more traditional rebuild is the right path forward for the Bulls. However, this has also been a strategy the front office has repeatedly refused to embrace. And one of the latest trade rumors suggests that will remain the case for Arturas Karnisovas and Company.

Are the Chicago Bulls Interested in Domantas Sabonis?

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Following plenty of online chatter about the Chicago Bulls' potential interest in Domantas Sabonis, The Athletic's Sam Amick confirmed that he has heard the Bulls mentioned as a possible landing spot. Amick names the Wizards, Suns, and Bulls as teams that have shown significant interest in the past. He also stated that those three organizations remain on the potential list of suitors. I encourage you to read his full intel piece on The Athletic.

For what it's worth, Amick does report that Sabonis expects to stay with the Kings moving forward. Sacramento has several other potential trade chips they could look to move first, including veterans DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Still, the Bulls' reported interest can not be ignored, especially when we consider what the pursuit of a player like Sabonis would mean for the organization.

Since last season's trade deadline, the Bulls have preached a more patient and methodical approach. They have suggested that building through player development and young talent is the preferred path. How does adding Sabonis fit into that? If anything, giving up future assets for a chance to add the All-Star big man to an unproven roster would feel almost identical to the decision the Bulls made in 2020 when targeting Nikola Vucevic.

Is this current version of Sabonis a better player than that version of Vucevic? Yes, but the gap isn't necessarily enormous. The two also share some obvious similarities as players. They are both seen as more traditional big men who do the bulk of their damage in the paint with their strong footwork and touch. They are also both considered strong rebounders and passers, though Sabonis is better in both departments. His playmaking from the middle of the floor, in particular, is elite.

To be sure, Sabonis could make sense with the Bulls' unselfish and pass-happy identity on the offensive end. He could also be an excellent pick-and-roll partner for Josh Giddey. But at what cost, especially when we consider that he would be another center with extremely limited rim-protecting skills?

Feb 3, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sabonis is only in the second year of a four-year, $186 million deal. He is owed $45.4 million in 2026-27 and $48.6 million in 2027-28. Acquiring him is a significant investment for any team – let alone one that has made the playoffs once since the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign. Again, it would feel a lot like the risk Chicago took on Vucevic, but it would cost them even more financially. Heck, they would likely have to give up even more than what they dealt for Vucevic in a trade package, too.

Interest in Sabonis isn't the same as having potential interest in a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or even Anthony Davis. There is no question that both superstars sit in a tier above Sabonis. They are the kind of players who could single-handedly change the trajectory of a franchise and throw them into the playoff mix. Can we say the same about Sabonis, who has appeared in one playoff series since 2018-19 and has never played in the second round?

None of that is to say Sabonis isn't a very good player. He is! But is he the right player for the Chicago Bulls? Let's also not forget that the big man is currently dealing with a partially torn meniscus. Likewise, in his 11 games this year, he really struggled to look like the same player. The big man was averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a night on 51.0 percent shooting from the field. All three are his lowest marks since ending up in Sacramento during the 2021-22 season.

Nevertheless, what this new report highlights the most is the inconsistent messaging coming out of Chicago. While it's important to be flexible, it's also important to have a clear course of action. The Bulls have suggested they want to be methodical and focus more on developing young talent, particularly after their failed win-now experiment. Giving up assets and paying Sabonis $46+ million a year doesn't coincide with that. Instead, it fits far more into the Play-In or bust mentality we have seen in recent years.

P.S. How funny would it be for the Bulls and Kings to strike another deal? If this trade happens, Adam Silver might as well merge the two franchises and officially name the Play-In Tournament after Vivek Ranadivé and Jerry Reinsdorf.