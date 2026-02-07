Chicago Bulls' Trade with New York Knicks Looking Better Already

When the Chicago Bulls struck their deal with the New York Knicks, many were left scratching their head.

Up until that point, Arturas Karnisovas' previous moves made sense. He was clearly taking a step backward by using his financial flexibility to help facilitate trades and take assets back in return. It signaled a much-needed change in the front office's team-building philosophy, one that many fans and analysts alike have been calling for over the last handful of years.

However, then Shams Charania sent out the news. The Bulls were trading Dalen Terry straight up for Knicks' big man Guerchson Yabusele. Was the roster suddenly very thin in the frontcourt following the Nikola Vucevic trade? Sure, but was swapping a 23-year-old wing for a 30-year-old struggling veteran the answer? It sure didn't feel like it, specifically for this rebuilding Bulls team.

What raised even louder alarm bells, however, was Yabusele's contract situation. The French native had a player option for the 2026-27 season worth roughly $5.8 million. In other words, the Bulls were willing to add money to their future books, as Terry was on an expiring contract. This truly felt like a 180 from everything the Bulls had done up until that point.

I guess that's why they say patience is a virtue.

Guerschon Yabusele Plays Well, Adjusts Contract

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) shoots against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While there are still some questions to be had about the Chicago Bulls' decision, there is no question that the trade has already looked considerably better. One small reason for this is how well Yabusele played on Thursday night. Coming off the bench in his debut, the big man dropped 15 points with 11 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. He looked shockingly comfortable in a Bulls uniform, providing a level of energy and physicality that Billy Donovan has long needed in the frontcourt.

To be sure, it isn't necessarily in the Bulls' best interest to win games over the next month and a half, but there is also something to simply be said about adding talent. Terry had struggled immensely to make an impact in Chicago, so much so that the Pelicans waived him after he was flipped as part of the deal that sent Jose Alvarado to New York. Three teams were clearly on the same page about whether Terry was worth keeping around. So, why not take a look at Yabusele and see if he can be a piece who can help a young group grow?

Speaking of which, whether or not Yabusele sticks around is now the Bulls' decision to make. The fact that he had a player option and could eat into Chicago's financial flexibility was easily the worst part about the trade. However, news broke following the deal that Yabusele adjusted his contract. The big man decided to remove his player option as part of the transaction and will now hit unrestricted free agency in the coming months.

Again, this news may not have anyone changing what they think of the Bulls' deadline as a whole, but it at least makes one previously odd trade slightly more justifiable. Chicago needed size and wanted to take a look at someone who had a strong 2024-25 campaign before struggling to find his footing in New York. If things go well, maybe they can re-sign Yabusele for cheap and view him as a flippable veteran piece down the road. If the struggles pop back up, the Bulls can wipe their hands clean. Might it still be an underwhelming move? Sure, but that's better than a bad one.