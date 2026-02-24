As if a ten-game losing streak wasn't bad enough, a former Chicago Bulls fan favorite will now have a chance to make it 11.

The Charlotte Hornets latest injury report lists Coby White as probable for Tuesday night's meeting with the Bulls. The upgraded status comes following seven straight absences for the guard, which stretch back to his days with the Bulls prior to the trade deadline. In other words, White has yet to make his debut for his new team, but he is now in line to do exactly that at the United Center.

What a crazy coincidence.

Coby White Revenge Game Activated

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After months and months of rumors, the Chicago Bulls traded Coby White on February 4.

Few expected the scoring guard to end up back in his home state of North Carolina, but the surging Charlotte Hornets decided to double down on what was working. The team has held the NBA's top offensive rating since the start of January, which has led to a shocking16-9 stretch. They are now right in the thick of the Play-In Tournament and looking like a real threat to clinch one of the final playoff spots.

While it's bound to take some time for White to get adjusted to his new team, there is little doubt he will fit right into what they are trying to do. Not only does Charlotte take the fourth-most threes a night, but they are also converting at the fourth-highest clip in the NBA. The team sits Top 12 in assist percentage as well, playing a pass-happy style that White grew used to in Chicago.

With that said, it's unlikely White will be allowed to run rampant in his debut. One has to imagine the Hornets will limit his minutes over the next few games, as White's calf injury has lingered all season long. The 25-year-old has played in only 29 games total this season due to issues on both legs, and the Hornets have already appeared even more cautious than the Bulls.

Indeed, White played nearly 30 minutes in two straight games before he was dealt to Charlotte. Upon the Hornets' medical testing, however, they found that White was still dealing with a calf strain, forcing the Bulls to amend the trade. Chicago gave back one of their three second-round picks for apparently the downplayed nature of the injury. Not a great look for the Bulls' front office, but what else is new?

White will now have an opportunity to make his former front office look even sillier. It's safe to say he will be plenty comfortable when he steps back on the court, and he's also likely to be carrying a massive chip on his shoulder. As much as White might understand the business of basketball, it's hard not to think this trade lit a fire. The move spoke to Chicago's willingness to build for the future without him, despite White's consistent growth in recent years.

Whether the decision proves to be another mistake for Karnisovas' brain trust is something only time will tell, but you can bet White will be on a mission to ensure it is.