Dennis Rodman is Reportedly Headed to the WWE Hall of Fame Because of Course

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Dennis Rodman is about to be inducted into his second Hall of Fame.

The three-time Chicago Bulls champion will have his name added to WWE history this April. When at the peak of his stardom in the NBA, Rodman made a handful of famous appearances in the wrestling world, specifically with the WCW. One of the most notable for Bulls fans came in 1998 in the middle of the NBA Finals.

Rodman suddenly skipped practice after the team's Game 3 blowout win over the Utah Jazz. The team's key rebounder and defender would appear alongside Hulk Hogan later that night in Michigan. He could be seen hanging out as part of the nWo (known as the New World Order) and proceeded to get involved in a match by hitting Dallas Diamond Page with a chair, per ESPN. Rodman would return to Chicago for Game 4 and help the Bulls take a 3-1 series lead. He played 29 minutes off the bench and snagged 14 rebounds.

This crazy night – among many others – was well-documented in The Last Dance docu-series that aired in 2020. This specific matchup also played a part in setting up a future iconic wrestling event later that summer. Rodman would team up with Hogan again to fight Page and Utah Jazz big man Karl Malone.

While Rodman's wrestling career may not have been extensive, it was extremely well-publicized. Not only did he show up for countless events, but he also competed in a handful of matches in the late 90s and early 2000s. There is no question that his attitude and knack for theatrics made him a seamless fit in that environment. Not to mention, "Rodzilla" and "The Worm" are two perfect nicknames for the WWE world!

With that in mind, perhaps it should come as little surprise that he is now about to receive one of wrestling's highest honors. As far as celebrity figures go – and several have been added to the Hall of Fame over the years – few have left a lasting impression like Rodman.

The event is set to take place on April 17 at the Dolby Live Park MGM in Las Vegas. Rodman will reportedly join AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon in the 2026 class. He will also join fellow Chicago sports legend William Perry as one of the handful of celebrity inductees.

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