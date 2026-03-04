Did the Chicago Bulls Screw Up Again By Not Trading for Jonathan Kuminga?

Dating back to the 2025-26 campaign, the Chicago Bulls were connected to one player more than any other: Jonathan Kuminga.

The former Golden State Warriors forward was on the trade market for years. Selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, he repeatedly struggled to carve out a role and win over head coach Steve Kerr. While one reason for that was surely the organization's win-now intentions, another was simply how Kuminga approached the game. He was a more ball-dominant offensive player whose three-point shooting left a lot to be desired. As a team that was all about free-flowing scoring and dependable floor-spacing, the fit was muddy at best.

At the same time, Kuminga's upside remained apparent. The Warriors would not have kept him around for so long if it wasn't. He is a six-foot-seven wing with switchable defensive tools, good ball-handling skills, and a knack for forcing his way to the free throw line. There was always reason to believe that in the right environment, he could turn into a legitimate two-way threat. And it felt fair to ask whether the Bulls could be the right environment.

Not only had Chicago shown a willingness to go in a different direction, but they took a similar gamble on another former lottery pick in Josh Giddey. He turned things around almost immediately in Chicago, flashing enough to earn a new contract and establish himself as a clear building block. What if Kuminga could do the same?

The Bulls chose not to find out despite the many rumors, eyeing two other previously touted prospects at the trade deadline. Jaden Ivey was the first, and he is now stuck on the injury report with lingering knee trouble. Rob Dillingham was the second, but head coach Billy Donovan has seemingly been hesitant to play him extended minutes. Meanwhile, Kuminga ended up in Atlanta, and his minutes are only growing by the day.

Jonathan Kuminga Off to Great Start with Hawks

Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Making his Atlanta Hawks debut last week, Jonathan Kuminga has fit in seamlessly. The 23-year-old came out on fire in his first performance, dropping 27 points with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in only 24 minutes of action. Now, might this performance have come against the Washington Wizards? Sure, but that's still an impressive start for someone in a completely new system.

Here is how Kuminga has fared in his first three outings as a member of the Hawks:

vs. WAS – 27 PTS (9-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 6-7 FT), 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

vs. WAS – 17 PTS (5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-8 FT), 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

vs. POR – 20 PTS (7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-7 FT), 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

Once again, the level of competition may not be anything to write home about, but this matters less when someone is so new. The Bulls have seen firsthand how difficult an adjustment can be for players after a mid-season change, especially those who came from a situation where they were not clocking many minutes. And yet, Kuminga couldn't look more comfortable in Atlanta and has now helped the Hawks pull off three-straight wins to get back to .500.

Golden State Warriors fans understand well that having Kuminga comes with its ups and downs. With that in mind, we probably should approach these first three games with caution. The tools have never necessarily been a question for Kuminga, but the consistency and best-suited role have been. The Hawks could be experiencing the honeymoon phase.

But ... what if it is true love? What if he does prove to be a strong fit with emerging All-Star Jalen Johnson and the Hawks' other defensive-minded young talent? It's going to be very difficult not to see that as a potential missed opportunity for a very talent-needy Bulls team.

Indeed, the case for adding Kuminga was pretty simple: Bring talent into the building and figure out the rest later. While there may have been concerns about his fit with Matas Buzelis and/or Noa Essengue, the Bulls aren't necessarily in a position to worry about fit. That's just the reality for a team with 25 wins and one playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.

It's always dangerous to play the "what if" game, but it's going to be impossible to stop until the Bulls give us a reason to. Time and again, this organization has either watched its former players succeed elsewhere or failed to pull off the difference-making move. Kuminga's first few games suggest he could be another example of the latter – all while the Chicago Bulls continue to search for answers.

