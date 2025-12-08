Jimmy Butler Reacts to Depressing Chicago Bulls Stat, Says City "Deserves to Win"

The Chicago Bulls still hold a special place in Jimmy Butler's heart.

Drafted with the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Butler spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bulls franchise. During this time, the former Marquette standout took larger and larger steps toward superstardom. From a Most Improved Player Award to All-Defensive Team appearances to three All-Star nods, Butler proved to be a key part of keeping the Bulls competitive amid Derrick Rose's injury troubles.

Chicago made five trips to the playoffs with Butler on the team. This included the 2014-15 run, where the Bulls took the Cleveland Cavaliers to six games in Round 2. While Rose's famous game-winning buzzer-beater is what is remembered most from that series, Butler served as the team's leading scorer during that entire postseason run. He averaged 20.0 points over the 12 games while playing a team-high 38.7 minutes.

Of course, the Bulls would eventually trade Butler following the failed 2016-17 experiment that fans famously coined the "Three Alphas" team. Former front office leaders Gar Forman and John Paxson did not want to hand Butler his next big payday, opting for a full-fledged rebuild.

While Butler has gone on to play for four different teams, the decision is one that many Bulls fans ponder to this day. The organization has only continued to struggle since moving him, recording only a singular postseason appearance and only one winning season.

In fact, Drew Stevens of The Bigs pointed out an incredible stat ahead of the Bulls' Sunday night matchup with their former star. Chicago has only won 275 regular-season games since moving on from Butler eight-plus seasons ago. They won 276 games over the six seasons where Butler was in town.

Fun fact with Jimmy Butler back in the United Center.



The Bulls won 276 games in the six seasons he was on the roster.



They’ve won 275 games in the eight seasons — and counting — since he’s been gone. pic.twitter.com/o1ftW0MJor — Drew Stevens (@Drew_H_Stevens) December 7, 2025

Snapping their losing streak last night against Butler and the banged-up Warriors would have finally made things even, but the Bulls instead lost in blowout fashion. They have now dropped seven consecutive games.

Jimmy Butler Talks Chicago Bulls Woes

Following the Golden State Warriors' 123-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Drew Stevens had a chance to share the telling stat with Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star was undoubtedly taken aback, and he proceeded to explain why he hopes to see the franchise get back on the right track.

"They will figure it out. The city deserves it. I will say that. The city deserves to win, be in the playoffs, [and] compete because the atmosphere is like none other I've been around," Butler told Stevens and The Bigs. But it's definitely coming. It's a growing thing. When they figure it out here for this city, they figure it out. And the team is for sure going to show up and show out, and the fans are."

Only a handful of players since the Michael Jordan years fully understand how important basketball is to the city of Chicago. Butler is one of those players. He was suiting up for the team during the last truly competitive era, and he saw night after night how intimidating the United Center could be.

Dec 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) fouls Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Butler said it himself, the atmosphere when the Bulls are in the mix is unlike anything he's experienced in the league. And let's not forget that he has gone on to suit up for some of the biggest franchises in the league over the last nine years. From a near-East Finals run with Philly to multiple NBA Finals appearances with Miami to joining forces with Steph Curry in Golden State, Butler has played in some of the best environments a player could ask for.

Yet, Chicago still stands out.

One would hope that a comment like this resonates with the front office and ownership. That Butler's words – particularly after a seventh-straight loss – serve as a reminder of how far the franchise has fallen. But it's hard to know if this news will even make it upstairs.

Once again, the Bulls have been to the playoffs only once over the past eight years and appear destined to see that drought continue this year. They have received countless reminders of their irrelevance in recent years, only for little to change. Instead, contract extensions have been handed out, and Play-In Tournament appearances have been prioritized. The organization seems content with where it is.

Off to a 9-14 start with only three wins in their last 16 games, they are now faced with another opportunity to change the status quo. Will they look to do just that in the coming months, or will they continue down a painfully familiar path?