Josh Giddey's Play Serves as Big Silver Lining Amid the Chicago Bulls' Meltdown

While the Chicago Bulls have been colder than the streets of Chicago, Josh Giddey has at least tried to put a log on the fire.

In his first full season on a new four-year, $100 million deal, the jumbo guard has continued to impress. He began the season as the driving force behind the team's 6-1 start, immediately performing like an All-Star-caliber player. The results have only trended in the wrong direction for the team as a whole since mid-November, but Giddey's individual play has remained worthy of league-wide praise.

The guard finished with 28 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds in Chicago's loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Not only did he shoot 10-14 from the field, but he also fought his way to the free throw line for an 8-11 performance. This tied his season high in both makes and attempts, which was set on opening night.

He was the only Bulls starter to finish the game with a positive plus-minus, which has become a trend despite the recent losing streak. Indeed, Giddey has finished on the right side of that line in five of the team's last six games. This has helped keep his on/off efficiency differential at a career-high +7.5, which Cleaning the Glass has in the NBA's 77th percentile.

Even in a game where he commits an ugly eight turnovers against the Orlando Magic, Giddey still managed to finish a +5 with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 8-14 shooting. That's pretty impressive!

To be clear, I totally recognize that plus-minus is a flimsy stat. You have to pick and choose when it's worth bringing up, particularly since it leans heavily on what the entire unit is doing when that person is on the floor. But if a player consistently posts positive marks, especially as their team drops games, I think it can certainly speak to that player's individual winning impact.

The site Dunks & Threes also provides an even more specialized plus-minus metric that is meant to carry more weight. Giddey also ranks rather high in this database, holding a +2.5 Actual EPM, which they list in the 89th percentile.

Dec 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On the season as a whole, Giddey is averaging career-highs across the board. He is recording 21.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. His SIX triple-doubles have him behind only Nikola Jokic for the league lead. Even more encouraging, his shooting percentages have remained surprisingly high. He has gone 48.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from downtown. Many wondered if last year's three-point success was a fluke, but the guard is proving the opposite.

What might be most important, however, is the huge uptick in free throw attempts. He has nearly doubled his results from last season over these first 19 games, averaging 6.2 attempts a night. Cleaning the Glass tracks the percentage of shots a player is fouled on (SFLD%), and Giddey's 15.9 percent rate is in the 88th percentile (I know ... a lot of percentile talk).

For years, aside from his defense, the biggest questions regarding Giddey's game had to do with his long-range shooting and lack of physicality. Especially with his six-foot-eight frame, many wanted to see the guard initiating far more contact at the rim. He has shown positive signs in both of those departments so far this season.

The excitement around the Chicago Bulls has reached a season low, and rightfully so. The organization finds itself in a very familiar and concerning place. We can all agree on that. But what does feel slightly different about the Bulls' current state of affairs is the fact that they have someone like Josh Giddey sitting on the roster. He is only 23 years old, signed to a palatable contract, and showing signs of growth even amid turmoil. That has to be worth something.