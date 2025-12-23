L2M Shows Officials Miss Two Calls in Chicago Bulls' Tight Win Over Atlanta Hawks

The Last Two Minute report strikes again!

During Sunday afternoon's offensive showcase between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, the final couple of minutes should have looked a little different. In the NBA's official review of the clutch game, they declared that there were two missed calls. One went against the Bulls; one worked in their favor.

The first came with 1:46 left to go on the clock as Nikola Vucevic jumped for the putback on the Coby White missed jumper. While the whistle wasn't blown, the league says that forward Jalen Johnson did commit a foul by making contact with Vucevic's wrist. Atlanta would immediately go down the floor and cut the score to 143-142 with the Johnson turnaround jumper. If called correctly, Vucevic heads to the free throw line with a chance to put the Bulls up two possessions.

The next incorrect call came with roughly 22.9 seconds to go. With the Bulls up 150-147, Josh Giddey was inbounding from the sideline. He eventually found Matas Buzelis in the backcourt, and the forward proceeded to run around before passing it to Coby White, who was ultimately fouled with 18.0 seconds to go.

According to the officials, Young did foul Buzelis shortly after he retrieved the inbound. This means the Hawks should have had Coby White at the line with over 20 seconds left on the clock. Of course, Johnson quickly went down the floor after White's 1-2 showing at the line to drain the contested jumper and give the Hawks a chance down 151-150. Nevertheless, every second counts in a game like this one, and the fact that the Bulls were able to shave off a few extra seconds was undoubtedly an advantage.

This isn't the first time the last two-minute report has left its mark this season. The Bulls dodged a pretty major bullet in their shocking victory over the Denver Nuggets earlier this year. With under 30 seconds left in the game, officials say they missed a three-second violation on Kevin Huerter with the Bulls up 126-122. The Nuggets should have had a technical free throw and the ball back with a chance to potentially take the lead.

In other words, we should expect the Last Two Minute report to make its presence felt at least a few more times this season. After all, the Bulls have played in the fourth-most clutch games thus far with 18. The only teams in front of them are the Mavericks, 76ers, and Pistons. More close games mean more chances for the refs to screw up! Yippie!