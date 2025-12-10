LeBron James Gives Derrick Rose Some Massive Props: "He's a Legend"

Derrick Rose and LeBron James became very familiar with one another.

After James made his controversial move to South Beach, one team quickly became their stiffest rival. The Chicago Bulls were on the rise at the same exact time, leaning on a superstar guard that would become the youngest MVP in franchise history.

Those Tom Thibodeau-led teams were consistently giving the Heat a run for their money during the regular season. Then, once the postseason hit, the overpowering talent of Miami's Big 3 would take control. Nevertheless, whenever these two got together, it was considered must-watch television. And the NBA's all-time leading scorer knows it.

LeBron James Gives Derrick Rose His Flowers

During a recent mailbag edition of his podcast Mind the Game, LeBron James was asked to reflect on his days matching up with a young Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls.

The current Lakers star did not hesitate to gush about Rose's elite skills, as well as how impactful it was to see him suit up for his hometown team.

“I hope dearly people have not forgotten about Derrick Rose," James said. "One of the most explosive players I have ever played. One of the most competitive players I have ever played. Injuries suck. They really do. He’s one of those examples. We have a lot of examples in our sport over the years since this game has been introduced. But the battles I had against DRose when I was in Miami, and when I went back to Cleveland, the guy, [I mean] he’s the youngest MVP in our league’s history.

What he meant for the Chicago Bulls, he meant even more for the city of Chicago. He’s a legend. He’s a great. We all love Derrick Rose. If you ever played basketball, have ever been part of our league, there is not one bad thing people can say about Derrick Rose. He’s an unbelievable competitor.”

For as many jabs as Bulls fans take at James (aka Not The Goat), you can not help but respect his rave review of Chicago's hometown hero. Someone with his stature and longevity speaking this highly of Rose says a lot about the impact the guard truly had on the league as a whole.

In other words, Rose was not simply a flash in the pan but rather the kind of player who demands long-standing respect. James practically says it himself: Those who play basketball at an elite level understand that Rose was built different.

This is precisely why the Chicago Bulls organization is gearing up for its fifth-ever jersey retirement later this season. Rose will be honored by the franchise on Jan. 24, 2026, in what will be easily one of the biggest nights in United Center history.

And can you guess who will be in the building two nights later for the first full game with Rose's name in the rafters? That's right, LeBron James.