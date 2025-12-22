Matas Buzelis Continues to Look Like Chicago Bulls' Future with New Career-High

Following the Chicago Bulls' second consecutive victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, we asked one big question: Is Matas Buzelis' Big Night a Sign of What's to Come for Chicago Bulls?

I guess the answer is yes!

Heading to Atlanta looking for their first three-game winning streak since their 5-0 start to the year, Buzelis came out ready to leave his mark. He splashed a three from the corner for his first make of the night before powering through Onyeka Okongwu for the finish a couple of possessions later. Little did we know at the time, this 2-2 start foreshadowed one of the most impressive performances of his young career.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Buzelis was 10-11 from the field for 28 points. Not only was this a season-high in points for the young forward, but it was a career-high night from behind the arc. Buzelis went 7-8 from downtown, draining a three-pointer in every quarter. This included two huge makes in a tightly contested final frame. The first regained Chicago the lead, while the second extended their advantage to 136-129 with 4:30 to go.

These last two performances have felt like a much-needed course-correction for Buzelis after a brief sophomore slump. The 21-year-old had scored 10 or fewer points in seven of his previous 12 games, with Donovan holding him to under 25 minutes of action in a handful of the performances, as well. Something just didn't look right for Buzelis, whose role in the offense was suddenly becoming rather undefined.

Over the last two games, however, Buzelis has looked anything but lost. While I wouldn't necessarily go as far as saying that he's forcing the issue, he has not hesitated on the offensive end. He has moved with a sense of urgency both on-and-off the ball and has taken full advantage of the opportunities that find him. The hustle and shot selection have been tremendous.

The three-point shooting from Sunday night, in particular, can not be ignored. Buzelis' ability to become a consistent long-range threat was the biggest question ahead of draft night. One game isn't going to convince anyone that he's a lights-out shooter, but a player also doesn't drain seven threes if the potential isn't there.

Indeed, it's a stretch like this that simply reminds us of Buzelis' tantalizing upside. Every game matters when you're this young, as we are truly watching him develop right before our eyes. To be clear, there are going to be many more bumps in the road, but I'd argue that is an important part of the process. We should want to see Buzelis overcome adversity and learn from his mistakes. These two games are our latest example of him doing precisely that.