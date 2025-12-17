Matchup Notes: Are the Bulls Catching the Cavaliers at the Right Time?

Going 1-8 in what most deemed the easiest stretch of their 2025-26 schedule, the next couple of weeks look downright terrifying for the Chicago Bulls.

Billy Donovan's team is in line for back-to-back mini-series against two projected Eastern Conference playoff teams. First up will be the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have won 12 of their last 13 against the Bulls.

What to Know Ahead of Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Nov 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

• It feels like a century has passed since the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers last faced off. The Bulls were 6-2 as they headed into Rocket Arena on November 8. Fresh off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago looked determined to get back on a winning track. They shot a solid 45.9 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from downtown, as well as finished with seven players in double figures. They also comfortably won the fastbreak points battle and were up 5 points with 2:11 left on the clock! So what went wrong?

• Donovan Mitchell reminded the Bulls that having a superstar matters. He dropped 13 points in the 4th quarter to help Cleveland outscore Chicago 32-24. More specifically, he scored 8 points in the final 1:38 of action – all of which came in succession to steal the lead right out from underneath the Bulls. On the one hand, the fact that things were even this close in their first meeting makes you want to believe the Bulls have a recipe for success. On the other hand, the Bulls' cookbook has gone up in flames over the last month-plus, and they have won only four games since that battle.

• Sure, the Cavaliers may not look exactly like the same No. 1 seed we saw in 2024-25, but the potential is undoubtedly there. They hold the 10th-highest offensive rating in the NBA and the 9th-highest defensive rating. This remains a very well-rounded group that can find success at all three levels offensively. They are particularly good at turning their stout defense into offense. Only four teams average more points off their opponent's mistakes a night, and they also happen to sit Top 11 in fastbreak points per game. In other words, Cleveland should not have a problem matching Chicago's transition game.

• Will the Bulls fail to solve the math problem again? This has become an issue in the past for a Bulls team that lacks high-volume threats from downtown. Nobody in the NBA shoots more three-point attempts per game than the Cavaliers. Now, the good news for the Bulls is that they are converting at only a 33.9 percent rate, which is third-worst in the NBA. But the sheer number of attempts they chuck up could prove problematic for the Bulls, particularly if they are also struggling to score over Jarrett Allen in the restricted area.

• Speaking of which, only two teams have recorded a worse field goal percentage than the Bulls over their last five games. And, shockingly, one of them is the Cavaliers! Kenny Atikinson's team is shooting a 42.6 percent clip since December 3. They're also 3-6 in their last nine games. To be sure, Chicago is still the clear underdog in this mini-series, but there may not be a better time this season to catch this sleeping giant.

• This feels especially true when we consider Evan Mobley is still stuck in street clothes. He was extremely effective in their last meeting, scoring 24 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. Overall, his +17 was the second-highest of any Cavaliers starter. Without his versatility on the floor, particularly on the defensive end, the Bulls could have an easier time playing their preferred style.

• So what can the Bulls do to pull off the upset? Praying to the basketball gods that Cleveland's offense remains cold would be a good start. However, they also must see significant steps taken by their own offense. The Bulls have looked like a shell of their former self over the last few weeks, seeing a massive dip in nearly every statistical category. They somehow need to channel the tempo and unselfish ball movement that got them off to a hot start.

• Indeed, Cleveland's bench currently averages the second-fewest points of any second unit in the league. The Bulls still rank second in this department. Four of their reserves scored 11+ on November 8, which was a huge reason they were in a position to steal the game. Overall, the Bulls' bench had a 58-18 edge over the Cavaliers' bench. Taking advantage of the minutes Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are not on the floor is essential.

• Likewise, despite the Cavaliers missing Mobley, this is still a team that can feast on the offensive glass. They have scored 21+ second-chance points in three of their six games this month. The Bulls have actually done a better job on the boards over the last handful of games, which is undoubtedly thanks to their healthier frontcourt. Nevertheless, we know that physicality has been a major problem for this group in the past, and the Bulls have to be prepared for it tonight.

• Nikola Vucevic struggled a lot with Jarrett Allen earlier this season. He scored only 9 points on 4-11 shooting and snagged a mere 5 rebounds. Will this be another game where head coach Billy Donovan has to pull him early, or can the veteran redeem himself?