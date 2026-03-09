Michael Jordan Addressed the GOAT Debate in Only the Way He Can

When NBC announced its "Insights to Excellence" series with Michael Jordan, it was only a matter of time before they got to the question.

The debate over who is the greatest of all time is as popular as ever. LeBron James is still playing a meaningful role for a playoff team in, coincidentally, Year 23. He continues to build on his lead as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and continues to defy the odds of what anyone thought was possible at age 41.

Is he a perfect 6-0 in his NBA Finals appearances? No. Does he have as many MVPs as Jordan? No. Was his impact on the sports world as a whole the same? No. Regardless, the arguments are going to rage on for years to come. And don't expect the Kobe Bryant or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stans to ever stop making their voices heard either!

Look, there is no denying that it's a fascinating conversation to have, as well as an important one when we consider its role in keeping fans invested in the history of the game. But that doesn't mean it's one Michael Jordan is ever going to entertain. He has long rebuffed questions regarding his standing atop the all-time ranks, and he essentially did that again when Mike Tirico asked the long-awaited question.

Michael Jordan Talks NBA GOAT

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

As far as Michael Jordan is concerned, there is no GOAT. Easy for him to say, right?

The Chicago Bulls legend believes that the NBA's best are always a reflection of the greats that came before. With that being the case, he insists that playing the comparison game will never lead to earnest results.

“The whole GOAT term is never going to be something that I ever will get high or low about. It just doesn’t exist to me," Jordan said. "I never played against Oscar Robertson or Jerry West. I would have loved to, absolutely loved to. Just the competitor that I am. And I actually learned from them, and we paved the road to the Kobes and the LeBrons ...

To me, that’s the beauty of the game of basketball: That a player, after a previous player, has evolved the game further. But, this is the way I look at it, don’t then use that against the player that actually taught you the game or that you learned from. That's why I have a tough time. I would have loved to play against LeBron and Kobe in my prime. I would have loved to play against those guys, but we'll never be able to know that."

Jordan undoubtedly has a point. There will never be a way to truly determine who is the best to ever lace it up, and repeatedly trying to do so can be demeaning as opposed to celebratory. As he goes on to say, there is a level of "anomosity" that can build because of the constant GOAT chatter, which is somewhat counterintuitive to the whole premise.

At the same time, there is something to be said about the entertainment value of such dialogue. While it makes sense for someone in Jordan's shoes to take such a rational approach, those on the outside should be encouraged to debate and discuss. Again, as far as keeping the league's history alive, this kind of discourse can go a long way.

Considering how competitive Jordan is known to be, it is a bit surprising that he does have such a mild-mannered mentality when it comes to the GOAT title. But the six-time champion has also been one of the strongest ambassadors the NBA has ever seen, so his respect for those of the past and present only feels right. I guess that's why he's the GOAT, right?

