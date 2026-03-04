Rob Dillingham "Pass" Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons in Bulls' Loss

During the second quarter of a surprisingly close game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rob Dillingham did something I have never seen before. And, unfortunately, that's not a compliment.

Ending up with the ball underneath his own basket, the young guard did what he typically does. Dillingham made a break for it and tried to get ahead of the Oklahoma City defense. As he passed mid-court with Jaylen Williams, Kenrich Williams, and Alex Caruso back-tracking, the ball missed his left hand and made contact with his back heel. It proceeded to fly perfectly into the hands of an OKC defender, who promptly pushed it back up the court. What a pass!

The good news is that Dillingham may have a future in the MLS. The bad news is that ... well ... his future may be in the MLS.

Some of these Rob Dillingham turnovers are mind-boggling. He just heel kicked the ball to the Thunder pic.twitter.com/ngAuzeJjBG — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 4, 2026

In all seriousness, it made for one of the most bizarre turnovers of the NBA season, as well as served as a good example of Dillingham's greatest flaw. The guard constantly looks like he is moving too fast for his own two feet, which forces him into countless messy situations. Not only have we seen him turn the ball over 19 times in his 10 games with the Bulls thus far, but this chaotic playstyle has played a part in his 37.3 percent clip from the field.

Dillingham is consistently forcing himself to settle for off-balance push shots or layups. To be sure, it can look really impressive when it drops through the net, but the shot selection isn't sustainable for someone trying to carve out a bigger NBA role. If Billy Donovan is ever going to truly trust the 21-year-old to carry an increased workload, cutting down on the turnovers and picking his spots more carefully are a must.

Does this mean it's time to write Dillingham off? While many social media critics have already made that case, growing pains should be expected. Dillingham averaged no more than 11.5 minutes per game during his one and a half seasons with the Timberwolves. He was extremely limited during his rookie campaign for the win-now Timberwolves, and the Bulls are currently giving him his first real taste of playing time.

Dillingham's shifty ball-handling and blazing speed are undeniable. He's also both a willing defender and rebounder, even if his small six-foot-three frame limits him in those departments. Is there a chance that he is never able to carve out a meaningful role at the NBA level? Yes, but there is also a reason he went Top 8 in the 2024 NBA Draft. The tools to be a pesky sparkplug scorer are there, and the Bulls have the runway to let him test out those tools.

So, as easy as it may be to point out Dillingham's weaknesses, the only true way to grow is to learn from your mistakes. At least he has a chance to make those in Chicago.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news