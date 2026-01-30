Sell High or Stay Home? Ayo Dosunmu is Giving the Chicago Bulls A Lot to Think About

"Alexa, play 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' by The Crash"

With the trade deadline less than a week away, Ayo Dosunmu likely doesn't know where he stands with the Chicago Bulls. And, to be honest, the Chicago Bulls are likely feeling the same way. The hometown kid is only a handful of months away from entering unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. He can, and will, have full control over what his NBA future holds, and this is precisely why February 5 is so important.

If Arturas Karnisovas can see a world where he loses the guard for nothing, striking a deal over the next handful of days is a must. If he can see a world where Dosunmu is an important contributor on a winning Bulls team, paying whatever it takes to keep him this summer is a must. The Chicago Bulls only have a handful of days left to come to a decision, and Dosunmu isn't making that decision any easier on them.

The guard is playing some of the best basketball of his career at the most complicated time.

The Case for Trading Ayo Dosunmu

Where are the Chicago Bulls headed? As the front office considers what to do at this trade deadline, this is the overarching question they must answer. For the last three seasons, they have stumbled their way into the Play-In Tournament only to come up empty-handed. And, as things currently stand, they are staring a very similar fate come April 2026.

Taking a step back to eventually leap forward is the road many believe they should go down. Whether it be prioritizing draft lottery odds or bolstering their asset arsenal for a future blockbuster trade, the Bulls need to be thinking about how they can add the next face of the franchise. The NBA is a superstar league, and the Bulls' last one is old enough to have his jersey retired.

With that in mind, sometimes tough decisions need to be made, and trading Dosunmu amid a career year would be exactly that. There is a case to make that Dosunmu's value could never be higher than it is right now. Recent reports have coined him as the Bulls' most appealing trade chip, as he's on a tradable contract and could be re-signed at a lower price than White this summer.

His month of January has been fantastic. The 25-year-old is averaging nearly 17.0 points a night with 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He's also shooting an absurd 54.2 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from long range. Few players in the league have offered this kind of efficiency this season. Nonetheless, time and again, the Bulls have chosen not to cash in on an opportunity like this in the trade market. Where has that led them? Back to the same old spot.

It's worth noting that Dosunmu's best season of his career has largely come in a Sixth Man role. Might he be able to move into the starting spot? Sure, but he still projects to be far more of a complementary piece than a franchise-altering building block. In other words, like with Alex Caruso, one can argue that what Dosunmu has to offer is more of a luxury than a necessity, particularly for a directionless team like Chicago.

So, what if a front office is willing to give up a couple of future first-round picks or an intriguing young player alongside a piece of draft capital? Can the Bulls really justify turning that down at this stage?

The Case for Keeping Ayo Dosunmu

To be honest, this argument is rather simple. Ayo Dosunmu is having the best year of his career, and who's to say this breakout isn't a sign of what's to come?

The guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on career-high shooting from the field and behind the arc. The only other players to average at least 14+ points with 50+ percent shooting from the field and 40+ percent shooting from downtown this season (minimum 30 games) are Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Jaden McDaniels. To put it differently, two superstars and one of the most valuable wings in the NBA.

You do not leave before the party starts, especially when the music is bumping and the spread looks delightful. Yes, the Bulls have lost the last three games, but Dosunmu has continued to give Chicago a sneak peek of how fun things could be in the future.

Against the Lakers, he scored 20 points on 8-14 shooting in 25 minutes of action. Against the Pacers, he dropped 19 points on an 8-15 showing with 4 dimes in 29 minutes. Against the Heat, he had 23 points (8-15 FG) with 7 rebounds and 5 assists in 31 minutes. Dosunmu even scored 15 in the fourth quarter alone – 7 straight at one point – to put the Bulls in a position to nearly steal the game!

Even if Dosunmu isn't destined to become the clear-cut starter next to Josh Giddey, there is something to be said about simply keeping around complementary players of his caliber. The Bulls still need a strong supporting cast as they search for their next No. 1 piece. Plus, while Dosunmu's lower price tag in free agency may help his current trade value, it's also an obvious reason to consider keeping him past this deadline over Coby White.

What's the Final Verdict?

Is it a cop out to say it all depends on the offer?

Look, Dosunmu is the kind of player most can easily talk themselves into re-signing this offseason. He's a hometown kid in the thick of a breakout year, and he has shown this improvement while continuing to play a more supportive than demanding role.

At the same time, the Bulls are looking for a way off the treadmill of mediocrity. Making moves that help put them in a position to find a star and vastly improve their roster is seemingly in their best interest. If a contending team is throwing multiple picks your way or an even higher-upside talent, the Bulls might regret not shaking hands.