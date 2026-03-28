So Chicago Bulls HC Billy Donovan Still Hasn't Shut Down the UNC Rumors

When Billy Donovan's name was connected to the Kentucky Wildcats, he didn't mince words.

"I'm happy here at this level," Donovan told ESPN in 2024. "I know I enjoy coaching and I know I enjoy coaching in the NBA."

More specifically, Donovan expressed that his commitment was to the Chicago Bulls. And that wasn't going to change even if the Wildcats reached out to discuss the opening that eventually went to BYU's Mark Pope.

All things considered, many expected the same kind of response this time around. Kentucky meant something special to Donovan, who was a former assistant under Rick Pitino and essentially got his coaching career started in Lexington. If he was turning down that job, perhaps any door that led him back to college was officially shut.

What has transpired over the last handful of days, however, is pretty unexpected. Not only has Donovan's name remained closely tied to the program, but the man himself didn't express the same kind of unwavering commitment when asked to address the rumors. Donovan told the Chicago Sun-Times Joe Cowley earlier this week that a sit-down with the front office this summer would be paramount. He seemingly wants to gain some clarity on the organization's path moving forward. Don't we all!

Feb 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with guard Tre Jones (30) against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tar Heel Wire shared some more of Donovan's discussion about his future and the possible opening in North Carolina:

“My main focus is on these guys and this new team,” Donovan said on Wednesday. “I understand that there’s stuff out there, and I understand that there is going to be certain speculation. But, I have to concentrate on this group, and really, my focus is on what we’re doing here in Chicago, having a game tonight, and traveling to go and play in a back-to-back.”

Donovan even went on to recognize some of the similarities that now exist between the NBA and the college coaching world. While he made sure to say the "cycle" of one league compared to the other is still very different, he did make note of the new NIL world that makes the NCAA feel more professional. Donovan also shared that many college coaches have reached out to him in recent years to presumably chat about the new state of college sports.

Indeed, as taxing as a return to the old college world may have once felt, there is a reason to believe the transition for someone like Donovan has only become smoother. The NCAA operates more like a pro league than ever before. North Carolina is also flush with resources, giving a proven and successful head coach plenty of room to build a winning team year in and year out. It's easy to understand why that may be appealing to someone like Donovan, who has never embraced the rebuilding nature of the NBA.

Still, the simple fact that Donovan remains a part of the conversation four days after the firing of Hubert Davis is the most important point. Coaching searches move fast, which is why respected figures like Donovan are typically quick to shut things down.

Does this mean he is destined to end up back with a blue blood program in a matter of weeks? Not necessarily, but it does further muddy his relationship with the Chicago Bulls. Even if the UNC job eventually lands in someone else's lap, what if the Bulls can't paint a winning picture in 2026-27? What if a couple of changes are made above Donovan's head in the front office? Would the 60-year-old stick around?

These are questions we have never had to ask before during Donovan's tenure, which sure makes it hard to know what the answers might be.

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