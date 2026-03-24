Some Believe Billy Donovan Could "Step Away" From the Chicago Bulls Soon

Billy Donovan has never been one for a rebuild.

The veteran head coach decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020 once the organization opted to take a significant step backward. With the Bulls under new management and looking to immediately compete, Donovan would promptly join the organization as the big-name replacement to Jim Boylen.

The next handful of years were mediocre at best. To Donovan's credit, he got some strong play out of a flawed roster that saw very little change. Of course, this included one trip to the postseason and three straight trips to the Play-In Tournament. The lack of meaningful contention, however, led to this February's explosive trade deadline. Arturas Karnisovas chose to move on from seven players mid-season and seemingly dive headfirst into the tank race – albeit late. Nevertheless, Donovan has stuck to his guns.

While everything the Bulls have done screams tank job, everything Donovan does screams the opposite. He has continued to lean on veterans and has continued to prioritize wins at the expense of lottery odds. Most recently, the Bulls upset the Houston Rockets and thus found themselves tied again with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 9th-best odds. The win may have featured some shining moments from the roster's young talent, but it also featured a 25-point outburst from a high-usage Collin Sexton.

It's hard to blame Donovan. His job isn't to care about which picks the Bulls have or what the team might look like in five years. Donovan's job is to coach the squad in front of him and win games. If the front office has different standards, it's on them to insist that Donovan follows orders. They clearly have not sent that message.

Whether they send it or not, it's hard to imagine Donovan is content with where things stand. The Bulls' path back to relevancy remains filled with spikes and potholes. Especially when we factor in this front office's track record, there is no telling when the organization will be back on a more competitive track. Might Donovan finally recognize that?

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, there have been whispers ...

"There’s been growing momentum around the building that Donovan could step away from the mess and take a season to re-evaluate what he wants from the profession," Cowley wrote. "It would make sense considering how emotional the year has been for the Hall of Famer, losing both his father and mother-in-law within weeks of each other.

The Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe also spoke to Donovan in recent weeks about the toll this season has taken on him mentally. To the head coach's credit, he was very vulnerable about his recent family tragedy and the remarkably high expectations he places on himself.

With the franchise starting over again, this very well could be a natural time for Donovan to depart. It's why we first discussed the idea of him exiting in late February after all the deadline activity. The Bulls were in the thick of an 11-game losing streak and a winless month. Why would the 60-year-old risk putting himself through a stretch like that again?

Would Billy Donovan Really Step Away This Offseason?

Mar 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on from the bench during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls need Billy Donovan more than they need him. Some fans might scoff at that premise, but he has been a professional and reliable constant for a franchise that hasn't deserved that in recent years. Likewise, he was a key part in players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu taking meaningful steps in their development. The same can now be said regarding Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

With that in mind, no question that losing Donovan would hurt the Bulls' image even further. He is an extremely respected figure in both NBA and college circles. Remember when he was a popular name for the Kentucky opening? What about the Knicks' job this past summer, when the Bulls had to rebuff their request to interview the native New Yorker? If Donovan wanted to find a new and better job, he likely could. And he may have a hard time not thinking about that as this season comes to an unceremonious end.

There is also something to be said about simply taking a break, which Joe Cowley suggested could be on the table. As difficult as things have been personally for Donovan in recent months, he is also currently the third-longest tenured head coach in the NBA. The man has now coached 32 straight seasons of basketball across the NCAA and pros combined. He started in 1994 with Marshall and has worked ever since. It's a fantastic accomplishment, but one that can undoubtedly take its toll.

So, what happens if he does choose to step away? Ownership is going to have to decide whether they want the current brain trust to hire the next head coach. If they do, we may immediately want to turn our attention to two assistants. Wes Unseld Jr. has experience coaching a rebuild in Washington and familiarity with Karnisovas from their Denver days. Meanwhile, Dan Craig has been a long-time assistant with plenty of winning experience. Would either be willing to take Donovan's spot on the sinking ship?

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